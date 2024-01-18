47th BFI set for Easter weekend in Guthrie

PHOENIX, January 18, 2024 – Wrangler BFI Week, which last year paid team ropers a record $3.88 million, is scheduled for March 28 through April 3, 2024, in Guthrie, Oklahoma. It’s anchored by the 47thannual Bob Feist Invitational (BFI) on Saturday, March 30, which alone boasts a $650,000 purse. And this year, producers are adding high-stakes barrel racing and steer roping jackpots inside the Lazy E just after BFI Week.

The Hooey Junior 10.5 and Hooey Junior Open ropings each get their own day to kick things off March 28-29. Last year, Levi James and Garrett Hughes out-roped nearly 400 teams in the Jr. 10.5 to split a cool $50,000 cash plus huge array of prizes. And on Friday morning, the toughest teenaged ropers in the country – future BFI contestants – will rope under similar conditions to the Open ropers. The Junior Open is followed by the annual four-head 15.5, which last year saw a pair of college boys edge gold-buckle greats like Trevor Brazile and Matt Sherwood to split $60,000 cash and the legendary BFI prizeline.

On Friday night, March 29, Edmond’s Hilton Garden Inn will host the annual BFI Dinner and Calcutta at 6 p.m. Then the 47th BFI kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday morning with its customary long head start and six go-rounds for roughly 125 of the best teams in the world. In 2023, Curry Kirchner and Tyson Thompson bested the NFR crowd from fourth callback to split $160,000 cash.

The following morning, Easter Sunday, starts with a church service pastored by Trey Johnson complete with a cowboy breakfast and Easter egg hunt. The 12.5 roping starts at 9 a.m. with $10,000 added. It paid out nearly a million dollars last year, including a whopping $200,000 cash to Texans Treyton Peterson and Lance Sippy, who won it from seventh callback.

On April 1, the long-established 11.5 Businessman’s roping offers a 10.5 Incentive that guarantees $7,500 to champs, plus a three-steer consolation round. It will be followed by the 10.5 Over 40, with $10,000 added. The 9.5-Over-40, which paid champs $100,000 cash last year, is scheduled for April 2, followed by the 8, which offers a 7 Incentive and is pick-or-draw.

The All-Girl ropings wrap things up on Wednesday, April 3. The pick-and-draw, enter twice team roping is progressive after two steers with a 9.5 Incentive on three head that pays at least $7,500 to win. Finally, the All-Girl Breakaway contains an 18-and-Under Incentive and starts at 1 p.m. Producers of BFI Week (Ullman Peterson Events) will also host a big barrel race on April 4-5, and on April 6 they’ll put on the first stand-alone steer roping in over a decade at the Lazy E, with $10,000 added.

Pre-entries for BFI Week need to be postmarked by March 1, 2024, but all ropings except The Feist can also be entered on-site with a $100 late fee per team. To download entry forms and find more details, visit http://www.bfiweek.com .

Defending BFI champions Curry Kirchner and Tyson Thompson won $160,000 cash last year. bfiKirchner-and-Thompson-2023

