48 South Dakota Cattle Producers Complete SDSU Extension’s beefSD Class 3

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Forty-eight South Dakota cattle producers from 28 farming and ranching operations recently completed SDSU Extension's beefSD program.

"This program is designed to provide South Dakota's beginning cow/calf producers with the latest in applicable, research-based information as well as first-hand experiences from seasoned and successful producers, to enhance their management practices, profits and overall, future success rate," said Adele Harty, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist.

To date, 100 participants from 60 operations have completed the beefSD program. The beefSD Class 3 graduates include: Trent and Sydney Turbiville, Buffalo; Clint and Kelli Doll, Prairie City; Jasper Wipf, Lemmon; Jace Booth, Timber Lake; Tami and Tucker Jensen, Belle Fourche; Jeff and Marci Dell, Nisland; Joe and Theresa Bruch, Newell; Andy and Lesley Coyle, Spearfish; Chase and Kelsey Smith, Sturgis; Daniel, Andrew and Tacy Snyder, Piedmont; Justin and Trisha Schiferl, Rapid City; Mark Hendrix and Melissa Kelson, Hermosa; Shannon Nagel and Jenny Walker, Ardmore; Ty Cantrell, Philip; Scott and LeeAnna Fitzgerald, Midland; Quin Seymour, Draper; Andy Reis, Reliance; Bryan and Amber Bunker, Reliance; Jay and Sarah Myers, Winner; John and Ronda Wollman, Pierre; Zeb Husted, Harrold; Nick and Erin Berens, Platte; Terry Pollard and Katie Anderson, Plankinton; Ryan Hauck, Avon; Brandon and Erika Goette, Hurley; Cody Stahl, Bridgewater; Jacob Alexander, Henry; and Butch and Erin Brenden, Vienna.

Throughout the two-year program, participants attended eight meetings, toured several successful livestock operations and traveled out-of-state to better understand beef production models, the supply chain and consumer's perception of beef production.

Class 3 also included a peer mentor component, where alumni from the previous two classes worked with the current class.

"Through beefSD we learned how other operations do things, so we can maybe try an idea they have and implement it at our operation to see how it works," said Sarah Myers, a Winner cattle producer. "Also, we appreciated being able to talk to other producers personally, to get ideas to help improve our operation. We used the knowledge we gained at the marketing meeting about price protection to be able to take a well-developed business plan complete with marketing plan/price protection in place to our banker."

The program was made possible through support from SDSU Extension, a USDA NIFA Beginning Farmer Rancher Development Program Grant, SD Farm Bureau Federation, SD Stockgrowers Association, First Bank and Trust of Canton, SD Cattlemens Association, First Interstate Bank of Wall, and Farm Credit Services of America.

To learn more about beefSD, contact Harty at Adele.Harty@sdstate.edu.

–SDSU Extension