5 L Red Angus Annual ‘Profit $eeker’ Fall Sale

Evaluating cattle can be exhausting - sometimes you have to catch a quick nap.



TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Nov. 11, 2019

Location: At the Ranch near Sheridan, Montana

Auctioneer: Jim Birdwell

Averages

88 Red Angus Bulls – $4.472

6 SimAngus Bulls – $4,166

19 Profit Plus Bulls – $3,434

18 Charolais Bulls – $3,667

12 Opti Bulls – $2,458

100 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,855

Larry Mehlhoff and family presented an excellent set of bulls to the buyers in the seats on Thursday Nov. 7, 2019, for the annual ‘Profit $eeker’ fall sale, held at the ranch near Sheridan, Montana. An awesome meal was served prior to the sale, and buyers were given plenty of time to evaluate the cattle before making a purchase. A very enjoyable day for all who attended and a successful day for 5L Red Angus.

Top Red Angus Bulls:

Lot 1 at $20,000, 5L PEERLESS 3004-442F, 4/1/18, 5L ULTIMATUM 1893-03C x 5L MISS KIETH 9270-3004, sold to Loosli Red Angus, Ashton, ID

Lot 4 at $9,500, 5L LEATHERMAN 2791-552F, 4/18/18, BECKTON LIKABLE C643 L3 x 5L RUBY 4357-2791, sold to Jim Whitfield, Gallup, NM

Lot 16 at $8,000, 5L BODY BUILDER 6552-471F, 4/6/18, 5L BODY BUILDER 4434-68D x 5L SERENA 2464-6552, sold to Tash Livestock, Polaris, MT

Lot 78 at $7,500, 5L FOUNDATION 1485-230F, 3/3/18, 5L VINDICATOR 64D x 5L LAKOTA 1713-1485, sold to Blew Partnership, Pretty Prairie, KS

Top Black/Red Carrier Bull:

Lot 110, $9,000, 5L BLOCKADE 5100-562F, 4/18/18, 5L BLOCKADE 2218-30B x 5L LAKOTA 687-5100, sold to Lane Harwood, Sterling City, TX

Top Charolais Bull:

Lot 146 at $6,000, 5L MONUMENTAL 6085-F630, 3/17/18, WC MONUMENTAL 5524 P x 5L MISS FERN 31070-6085, sold to Cody Sandberg, OR

Top Sim-Angus Bull:

Lot 98 at $6000, 5L ABUNDANCE 931-F110, 4/18/18, CDI ABUNDANCE 391C x 5L CARDINAL 6139-931, sold to Greg Hall, Filer, ID

Top Commercial Bred Heifers:

$2100 x 50 head

$1650 x 10 head

$1600 x 40 head