5 L Red Angus
November 8, 2018
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Nov. 1, 2018
Location: at the ranch Sheridan, Montana
Auctioneer: Jim Birdwell
Averages:
141 Red Angus , Black Red Carrier, Charolais and Black and Red Sim- Angus Bulls – $4,252
67 Reg – Bred Heifers and Cows – $2,646
141 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,909
Top Red Angus Bulls
• Lot 6 at $10,500, 5L Merlin Pride 2963-718E, Dob 5-28-2017, LJC Merlin Pride 365C x 5 L Reba 1701-2963, sold to Bowles J5 Reds Chinook, Montana.
• Lot 8 at $9,500, 5L Overhaul 5302-565E, Dob 4-18-2017, 5L Overhaul 5939-243Y x 5L Silkwood 1227-5302, sold to Kent Mindemann Fletcher, Oklahoma.
•Lot 21 at $9,000, 5L Profiteer 225-495E, Dob 4-7-2018, 5L Profiteer 1201-103C x 5L Seloa 163-225, sold to Leachman of Colorado Wellington, Colorado.
• Lot 159 at $8,500, 5L MTN Trader 703-732E, Dob 6-15-2017, 5L MTN Trader 1410-147B x 5L Ruby 51-703, sold to Scott Standridge, Lindsay, Oklahoma.
Top Black Red Carrier
• Lot 74 at $7,500, 5L Bourne 2254-589E, Dob 4-1-2017, 5L Bourne 117-48A x 5L Adina 2209- 2254, sold to Pat & Joanne Wade, Lusk, Wyoming
Top Bred Heifer
• Lot 244 at $7,000, 5L Mattie 3495-1797, Dob 2-20-2017, 5L Advocate 560-35Z x 5L Mattie 5902-3495, sold to Blew Partnership, Castleton, Kansas
• Lot 207 at $6,000, 5L Blackbird 1125-1527, Dob 2-17-2017, 5L Bourne 17-48A x 5l Blackbird 4653-1125, sold to Northern Lites Red Angus, Opheim, Montana.