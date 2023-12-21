YOUR AD HERE »

5L Red Angus Fall 2023 Profit Seeker Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams, Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Dec. 8, 2023

Location: 5L Ranch located in Sheridan, Montana

Auctioneer: Trent Stewart

Sales Manager: Greg Comstock

Averages:
49 Red Angus Bulls – $6,630
21 Opti-Bulls (Char x Red Angus Hybrids) – $5,433
10 Black-Red Angus Bulls – $4,286
23 Registered Red Angus Heifers – $3,603
69 Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,450


5L Red Angus of Sheridan, MT, held a great sale of a variety of Red Angus, Charolais x Red Angus and Black-Red Angus bulls. Along with a great set of Registered Red Angus heifers and commercial bred Red Angus heifers.

Top Bulls 

Lot 7, 5L Bourne 258-185K February 19, 2022 son of 5L Bourne 117-48A sold to Steed Angus of Plymouth, UT for $15,000

Lot 101, 5L-9 Mile Zorro 9141-393K March 23, 2022 son of 5L Zorro 1117-38H sold to Loosli Red Angus of Ashton, ID for $10,500

Larry Mehlhaff making opening comments at the 5L Red Angus sale.
sr5LLarry


Kukowskis from Billings got a few 5L Red Angus bulls.
sr5lKukowski


Greenleaf Cattle Co. Forsyth, MT got several bulls and a group of bred heifers.
SR5L-Greenleaf_Cattle_Co._


Allan Davies Winston, MT. 5L Red Angus bull buyer.
SR5L-Davies


