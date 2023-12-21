5L Red Angus Fall 2023 Profit Seeker Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams, Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Dec. 8, 2023



Location: 5L Ranch located in Sheridan, Montana



Auctioneer: Trent Stewart



Sales Manager: Greg Comstock



Averages:

49 Red Angus Bulls – $6,630

21 Opti-Bulls (Char x Red Angus Hybrids) – $5,433

10 Black-Red Angus Bulls – $4,286

23 Registered Red Angus Heifers – $3,603

69 Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,450





5L Red Angus of Sheridan, MT, held a great sale of a variety of Red Angus, Charolais x Red Angus and Black-Red Angus bulls. Along with a great set of Registered Red Angus heifers and commercial bred Red Angus heifers.



Top Bulls



Lot 7, 5L Bourne 258-185K February 19, 2022 son of 5L Bourne 117-48A sold to Steed Angus of Plymouth, UT for $15,000



Lot 101, 5L-9 Mile Zorro 9141-393K March 23, 2022 son of 5L Zorro 1117-38H sold to Loosli Red Angus of Ashton, ID for $10,500



Larry Mehlhaff making opening comments at the 5L Red Angus sale. sr5LLarry





Kukowskis from Billings got a few 5L Red Angus bulls. sr5lKukowski





Greenleaf Cattle Co. Forsyth, MT got several bulls and a group of bred heifers. SR5L-Greenleaf_Cattle_Co._





Allan Davies Winston, MT. 5L Red Angus bull buyer. SR5L-Davies





