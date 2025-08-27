6 workers killed at Weld County, Colo. dairy

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

An apparent accident involving toxic gases that killed six dairy workers Wednesday has shaken the industry.

First responders were called to the Prospect Dairy, about three miles northeast of Keenesburg, around 6 p.m. Wednesday. The workers, all Hispanic males, were pulled from a “confined space” at the dairy by rescue workers from the Southeast Weld Fire Protection District.

Dairy Farmers of America, of which Prospect Valley is a member, issued a statement shortly after the mishap was confirmed.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident, and our thoughts and most sincere condolences go out to the friends and families of the deceased,” the statement said. “At this early stage, we have no further details.”

Although the identities of the victims have not yet been released, CBS News in Denver was able to confirm that one of the six was a student at Highland High School in Ault, Colo.

Authorities have little information to release, pending autopsies on the victims. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office has said it looks like the deaths were accidental, but referred questions to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and Colorado Department of Health and Environment.

Investigators are working to determine what killed the six men. Preliminary indications are that a toxic gas of some kind was to blame. Toxic gases like hydrogen sulfide, methane, and ammonia can be found in high concentrations on dairies and other confined animal operations, particularly around manure storage systems. Another dangerous gas, nitrogen dioxide, is released from freshly chopped silage. The bodies were retrieved from a confined space.

Nationally, agriculture is one of the most dangerous industries with an estimated 20 deaths per 100,000 workers each year. Specific numbers for Colorado aren’t available. Most farm and ranch deaths result from tractor and farm machinery accidents, with fewer being attributed to transportation mishaps and contact with animals.

Colorado is home to 106 dairies, 78 of which are in Weld county.