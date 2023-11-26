60th Anniversary Edition | Bring Them Beef

moorcroft 1 cattlebakerjohnson(1)

Well it’s early in springtime we round up the dogies,

We mark ’em and brand ’em and bob off their tails,

Round up the horses, load up the chuck wagon

Then throw the little dogies out on the long trail



Whoopee ti yi yo, git along little dogies

It’s your misfortune and none of my own

Whoopie ti yi yo, git along little dogies

You know that Wyoming will be your new home.

–Traditional Cowboy ballad

Getting cattle to market has always been all about bringing the beef to the table. From the days of the West Texas Trail cattle drives to today’s video sales, the Tri-State region has played a vital role in putting beef on consumers’ plates. With more cattle than people in each of the original three states that gave Tri-State Livestock News its name: Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota, as well as neighboring Montana and Nebraska, the region is well set to supply beef to hungry consumers.

Times change. In the later 1800s, cattle were trailed a thousand miles, horseback, to get them to grass or to market. Then shipping livestock on the train became the transportation method of choice. As local livestock sale barns sprang up across the region in the 1930s and 1940s, cattlemen suddenly had the convenience of a market close to home. Trucking became an option as vehicles grew larger and more powerful. The stock rack in the back of a pickup gave way to trailers; now semi trucks with drop deck trailers move most of the cattle across the Tri-State region.

But good beef is still in demand.

There is no ‘one size fits all’ model for how to market cattle. Ranchers are constantly forced to be resilient and innovative, whether it’s rebuilding a herd after devastating losses from a storm or cobbling a fence together with whatever happens to be in the back of the pickup at the moment.

For some, it’s incorporating the best genetics possible into their herd to push weaning weights and carcass quality. For others, it’s investing in local processing plants. Sometimes it means a trip overseas to represent U.S. beef to potential export markets. It’s going the extra mile to make it possible for your school to serve locally grown beef to your children. It’s figuring out which marketing options work for your family and your cattle, from video sales of calves to building a brand to market your own beef.

For most, it means treasuring traditions from the past such as handling cattle horseback or roping calves at brandings, while stepping fully into the future of the livestock industry.

Here’s a look back at the beginnings of the cattle industry in the Tri-State region.

They Came Through Moorcroft

Cindy Mosteller, director of the West Texas Trail Museum in Moorcroft, Wyoming, said that bringing cattle through the area was then as now about getting beef to hungry people. She said that initially, the West Texas Trail went further west across Wyoming, going up to Bozeman, Montana, and the Judith Basin, with the purpose of feeding the miners in that area.

By 1870, as Native Americans were being pushed onto reservations, the government needed beef to feed them. Then gold was discovered near Deadwood, South Dakota, and hungry miners flooded the area.

“The West Texas Trail started coming through Moorcroft in the early 1870s,” she said. “Everyone needed beef. The men bringing cattle north from Texas discovered that this country had a lot of grass and water; a lot of Texas ranchers and cowboys stayed and started their own ranches here, homesteading between Moorcroft and Miles City.”

The Chicago, Burlington and Quincey railroad built a line west into Wyoming from South Dakota, coming through Moorcroft in 1891. In his autobiography, Bob Fudge described bringing cattle through Moorcroft, along the way from Texas to Montana.

He said that the cattle would not cross the freshly graded dirt prepared for the railroad. The cowboys had to bring their horses around and cross it first before the cattle would go across.

“After the railroad came through, they would bring cattle north in the spring; they would summer here and then put them on the rails in the fall. From Moorcroft they shipped both east and west. By 1894, Moorcroft was the largest cattle shipping point for that rail line,” Mosteller said.

By 1898, cowboys quit bringing cattle up the West Texas trail. Moorcroft continued to ship livestock, both cattle and sheep, for several years, but the boom was over.

“They just ran out of free cattle,” Mosteller said.

The great cattle drives of the late 1800s were in fact partially caused by the War Between the States.

“In the pre-civil war years, Texas cattle ranchers sold their cattle to the southern states,” Mosteller said. “When the Civil War broke out and the Union took control of the Mississippi River, Texans couldn’t ship their cattle.”

By the end of the war, there were some five million cattle running loose in Texas.

“If you could round them up and ship them they were worth $80 per head. There was a lot of profit in that, as they paid the cowboys next to nothing. Westward expansion brought it north, as did a Missouri ban on Texas cattle a few years into cattle drive days. They blamed it on the ticks that brought Texas Fever to the cattle in Missouri, but it may have been more about controlling the riff raff that the cowboys brought to town. But it was also a factor in driving the trails farther north; cattle coming through Kansas City to Chicago couldn’t get off trains for feed and water and they died before they got there.”

The Stockmens associations of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and Oklahoma proposed a national cattle drive trail; a 20-mile wide stretch of land running from Texas to Canada on which there would be no development, set aside solely for the purpose of trailing cattle.

“It was on the president’s desk to be signed into law in 1897, when they ran out of free cattle,” Mosteller said. “They basically said, ‘We don’t need it.’ But they had a good run while it lasted.”

Lou Robinson started a general store by the railroad tracks in what soon became the town of Moorcroft in the spring of 1892. He kept track of all of the cattle coming on and off the train. Mosteller now has these records at the museum.

“It averaged around 65,000 head per year,” she said. “We also have records of cattle coming through on the great western cattle trail; the most was 112,000 in 1887. It is even broken out by ranch: in 1889 the XIT brought 15,000, the 101 ranch brought 10,000 head of cattle.”

By 1897, the tally had fallen to 2,500 head. But not before Moorcroft, a tiny ‘stop in the road,’ had seen hundreds of thousands of cattle pass through.

Boot branded cattle made the cut.

Horace Seim grew up on the South Grand River in Perkins County, South Dakota. His grandparents, Hans and Kari Seim, came to the area when it was still open range, even prior to homestead days.

Seims came to the Capitol, Montana area just west of Camp Crook, South Dakota, in 1888. At this time, the Continental Land and Cattle Company—known as the “Hashknife” for the brand they used, had a contract with the U.S. government to supply beef to the Standing Rock Indian Agency at Fort Yates, North Dakota. Hans hired on to help trail the cattle to Ft. Yates, and some of his cattle were gathered and sold along with the Hashknife cattle.

In 1891, Hans and Kari moved their family east and established a ranch near the Grand River. Now they were within the range of the Cresswell Cattle Company, called the “Turkey Track” because their brand resembled the track of a turkey.

Seim 1

Hans worked as a cowboy and surveyor for the Turkey Track, and plowed fire guards for them across what are now Perkins and Harding counties and well out into Montana.

“It was all free range at that time,” Horace Seim said. “If they moved into the free range and put up a place it was theirs if they stayed on it. Their cattle would go right along with the big outfits wherever they went, and they would get the money when they were shipped and sold because their brand was on them.”

Until Horace was in his teens, his father shipped three- and four-year-old steers, selling them directly to the Chicago Stockyards. The first step was gathering up the cattle and trailing them approximately 20 miles to the railroad.

“We would sort off the steers ready to sell and then trail them to White Butte,” he recalled. “We started from the home place with our cattle, and by the time we got closer there would be quite a herd. Each man would keep his cattle separate; they would set them on Flat Creek a little ways apart where each bunch had a water hole. Some would stay and watch the cattle while some would be loading.”

A group of neighbors shipped their cattle together every year: Willie Seim, Henry Seim and W.D. Longwood were close neighbors, and Roy Humphrey was up closer to White Butte, where they loaded the cattle on the trains. At times other neighbors joined but these were the ones that shipped together every year.

Seim described the art of getting the rail car in place to load the steers.

“They would leave so many cars on a side trace, and we would get a car rolling by hand and coast it down; if we were lucky we’d catch it at the chute with the brake. The cars were heavy but we could generally get them rolling by hand. It took somebody really good to get it braked down and stopped at the chute. When we would get them all loaded up then a big train with nothing but cattle cars would come out of Montana, hook onto ours and head for Chicago.”

The men with cattle going to Chicago rode in the caboose; for every car load of cattle a man could ride for free. Horace doesn’t recall the exact year when his family quit shipping cattle on the railroad, likely sometime in the later 1940s or early 1950s, but he said that changes with the way the railroad managed the shipping had a part in that decision.

Seim 7

“It was nice to see a bunch of big steers like that,” he recalled. “If you topped the market they would write and tell you. They liked our boot branded steers; you could tell by the horns that they were real grass cattle. Restaurants back east wanted grass fattened beef, and the only way to tell that for sure was that they still had their horns. If cattle went to a feed yard they took their horns off first thing. Places in Boston would pay a premium for cattle that had been raised and grown out on grass, so that was how we came to top the market.”

A lot of things have changed in the cattle industry over the years. What has not changed is the hard work that ranchers put into taking care of their cattle and land to produce tasty, nutritious beef.

Seim 3

And on the Seim ranch, the Hereford cows still have their horns, a nod of respect to the big steers that topped the market in Chicago.

Editor’s Note: A livestock sale barn’s need to advertise was the impetus that brought Tri-State Livestock News into being. Salebarns continue to be among our most faithful advertisers and supporters, for which we are incredibly grateful! In lieu of a story about one or two businesses to the exclusion of others, we hope you’ll enjoy this look back at cattle marketing before local salebarns existed.