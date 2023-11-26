60th Anniversary Edition | Estelle Cook, Sheep Rancher

Beau Chapman, Bison SD, SD Rambouillet Assoc. President and American Rambouillet Sheep Association director, Parker Munz, TX, Junior Rambouillet President, Chase Swanson, TX, Junior Rambouillet VP, Estelle Cook, Glad Valley, SD. Photo courtesy Cook family

In June 2023, Estelle Cook was awarded the Legacy Award from the National Rambouillet Association in Huron South Dakota. The award recognized her years of raising purebred Rambouillet sheep, her membership in the Association for 65 years, along with being a long tenured member and past chairperson of the South Dakota Sheep Growers Association. Estelle has worked tirelessly with the organizations to champion the sheep and advocate for their causes.

And then, in September 2023, Estelle Cook, as the Cook Sisters Rambouillet, was awarded the Master Lamb Producer, South Dakota Master Lamb Producer award at the South Dakota Sheep Growers Association Convention in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Surrounded by prairie, near Thunder Butte Creek, Estelle Cook lives on a small sheep ranch, with her flock of Rambouillet sheep. Thunder Butte rises above the prairie to the east with only prairie and sky visible for miles. When traveling to the Cook Sisters Rambouillet Ranch in western South Dakota, a south turn off the highway becomes a gravel road for about 9 miles. At a Cook Ranch sign, the gravel turns into a dirt road laid out flat across the prairie for the next 6.5 miles. The tracks of the dirt road wind up and down, as it meanders up the slopes of sidehills and back down, weaving its way through nature’s landscape. In part, the dirt road originated as a fire break and the dirt trail continues to serve as the road.

Estelle moved to the remote ranch near Thunder Butte with her husband Leonard in 1957, living there and raising their six children. Her mailbox is 15 miles from the homestead and the nearest small town is 40-50 miles. Estelle has been heard frequently quoting, “We are out in the country, at the end of the road.”

Sitting at her kitchen table with the summer heat sifting through the open window, as the eighty-five years young, Estelle relaxes as she shares stories of the first time she arrived at her home on the prairie. She tells about the bum lambs she is currently feeding, and what they like to eat. Through the window, the sounds of cackling guineas are heard as they cross the yard. The guineas, along with chickens, have been Estelle’s companions for nearly seven decades on the ranch. She talks about the hearing the coyotes, along with other familiar nighttime sounds through her open bedroom window each night.

Estelle not only excels at raising premium sheep, she also excels in preparing the meat for a meal. If you happen to be at the ranch at mealtime, you may very well likely be served roast lamb, lamb chops or cold salami processed with lamb meat. Estelle has always worked with the sheep on the family ranch, which also raised cattle, chickens and guineas. Her beginning in the sheep business was with a small batch of bum lambs in the 1960s gifted from their neighbor, Reed Simon. After raising the bum lambs, three yearling ewes were kept. The ewes were shown as 4-H projects by the three oldest daughters. It is from that beginning that the name “Cook Sisters Rambouillet” originated. Throughout the years, their sheep were shown in county, regional and state shows, winning enough blue ribbons to cover the wall in their living room.

Bum lambs remain a huge part of Estelle’s daily routine. She diligently cares for every lamb born on the ranch. Lambing season is a busy time, as she repeatedly checks on the ewes and is ready to help any bum lamb that may require her TLC. Her tried and true feeding program for her bums is meticulous down to the ounce of milk and the time of day.

There are many reasons Rambouillet sheep have been successfully raised by Estelle on the open prairie land of the ranch. The Rambouillet breed is known to adapt to hot and cold climates and a variety of forage conditions. They travel to find forage and have good gains on grass. The ewes are good milkers with strong maternal instincts and have fewer lambing difficulties. The Rambouillet sheep have an instinct to band together in open areas and are easy to handle in yards, chutes and sorting facilities. They have a resistance to internal parasites and disease. When grazing, the sheep require minimal labor.

Estelle is no stranger to hard work and long hours. Her dedication to the care of the animals on the ranch remains, as always, exceptional. This includes not only the sheep, but also over the years -cattle, chickens and horses. She even brought her horse, Dixie, with her to the ranch from her childhood home near Timber Lake.

Estelle has always bred purebred Rambouillet sheep staying with the traditional horned rams. In 1979, Leonard and Estelle won the National Rambouillet Purebred Producer of the Year. Raising good sound ewes has always been a consistent goal on the ranch. It is a goal that carries on today. Estelle has won Grand Champion Ewe and Pair of Ewes at the Newell Ram Sale in 2010, 2015 and 2021. In 2016 at the 71st Newell Ram Sale she received the Premier Pen of Range Rams award. Since 1997 Estelle has entered rams into The Dakota Performance Ram Test in Hettinger, North Dakota. Since then, she has had 33 rams in the top 1/3 of all breeds. In 2021 she was awarded the Top Certifying Rambouillet Ram.

Breeding for fine wool has always been a priority for Estelle. She typically sells her wool in a regional market for a premium due to its fine quality and cleanliness. In 2010 Peace Fleece, a company geared towards creating unity through wool purchased its first ever native Rambouillet wool from the Cook Sisters. They then spun the wool into DK and worsted weight yarns.

Burt and Laura Anderson of Highmore South Dakota, have been friends with Estelle for close to 50 years. Their friendship has grown through the years with their experiences together at state and national Rambouillet sheep shows and sales.

Burt sums up Estelle’s life and accomplishments, commenting, “Estelle has a passion for sheep that is seldom seen, from bottle lambs to yearling rams. She’s not one to follow fad or fashion, but over the years has developed a line of sheep you can’t beat. Big, rugged, open faced, fine wool that gets the job done on very little grain. She has wide range of acceptance from both commercial and seed stock producers – Hats off to you Estelle, for being Estelle.”

“And she makes a really mean chocolate chip cookie,” he adds, chuckling. “She owes me a couple dozen, and I am waiting for the next time we see her to get them.”

Estelle still manages the Cook Sisters sheep herd. Her family helps now and again, but only Estelle oversees the “official” head count which she keeps close to her heart. She will tell you the count is around 150 head but magically more ewes and lambs show up around lambing time. She has recently updated her bum house to provide the utmost comfort to any lamb in need of a bit more care. Estelle shares her love of sheep with several of her grandchildren and children. Carrying on these traditions and maintaining the highest quality of purebred sheep is Estelle’s legacy.