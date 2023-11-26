60th Anniversary Edition | Hard Work Made it Work: Volk family keeps ranching tradition alive

12. Courtesy Ron Volk (2)

Ron Volk will be the first to tell you he’s not a fourth-generation rancher in the sense many are, with the same people on the same land. His great-grandfather, Michael Volk, immigrated as a German from Russia and homesteaded south of Raleigh, North Dakota, in 1905. His grandparents Arsenius and Fanny Volk and parents, Bert and Shirley Volk, were farmers and ranchers, but Volk set out on his own after high school and eventually ended up putting together his own operation. Today he runs black Simmental-cross cattle near Sentinel Butte, N.D., with the help of his three children, Mariya (Schnieder), 27, McKenzie, 23, and Kaden, 20.

“When we talk about multi-generational ranches, that isn’t our story,” Volk says. But how he got where he is today – hard work, a passion for cattle and the land, and passing down a way of life to the next generation – are all the same.

After his father died from cancer the year Volk graduated in 1991, he set off on his own without a clear idea of what he wanted or where he wanted to do it. He went to autobody school for a while, and then ended up back home ranching with his older brother. “We have a great relationship today, but not all families are good working together,” Volk said.

He leased part of the home place for several years, and then in 1999 purchased his uncle’s ranch between Shields, N.D., and the Standing Rock Reservation, the same place where his grandmother on his mom’s side was raised. Volk’s maternal grandparents, Joe and Barbara Kraft, were also in agriculture, primarily as dairy farmers. “My grandpa was a very well-respected farmer and also a county commissioner, I come from it on both sides,” Volk said.

9. Spring branding on the Volk Ranch in 1972

This ranch was home until 2004 when economic development programs on the reservation prompted the tribe to purchase it. They sold and bought a place near Sentinel Butte. “This has become my home – I left there at 30 years old. We took a chance and moved our whole operation to a place where we really didn’t know anybody or have family, and then worked hard to make it work,” he said.

It wasn’t always easy and Volk took side jobs over the years: in the oil field, driving water truck and as a school bus driver, to make ends meet. “We just did whatever we had to do.”

Volk said his legacy is the survivability that was passed down to him. “The ’30s were hard years, and my grandpa did the work he had to do to make it work. He passed that on to my dad, who probably went through some of the toughest times in agriculture in the ’80s.”

Unfortunately, Bert wasn’t able to see things through, when he died at age 52.

“I consider myself fortunate to be able to look at the example they set,” Volk said. “We’re not on the same place, but I’ve also had to blaze a bit of my own path. You take those lessons you learn and hopefully pass them on.”

Does he want his children to follow the tradition?

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want them to ranch, but I want them to do what they want to do – I’ll support them 100 percent in whatever career path they choose,” he said. “For now, I consider myself very lucky to have three children who are all involved in some aspect of the ranch.”

Oldest daughter Mariya trains cutting and cow horses in Wisconsin but helps out full time at home for several months of the year. McKenzie is “living her dream” of becoming a vet; after excelling in 4-H and FFA and getting a degree from North Dakota State University. She just started her first year at the University of Missouri vet school. Son Kaden graduated high school last year and is now home on the ranch.

15. Courtesy Ron Volk (5)

If they choose this path as fifth-generation cattle producers Volk has helped make sure they have a solid start. “All my kids have cattle in some capacity or another,” he said. “My philosophy was to have my kids start out building a cow herd when they were younger.”

They can always sell the cows if they want, but if they want to ranch, they will at least have some equity in the business.

“It’s impossible to get started today the way I did,” he said. “I took out a loan for everything I did.”

Volk said his primary goal is to leave something better for them, so they have the opportunity. “That’s been my driving force. I’ve been lucky, I’ve been fortunate to have people who have mentored me through the years. If I can pass that on to my kids, it’s about leaving it better than you have it.”

Volk said he continues ranching not just because it’s a family legacy, but because he has a passion for the cattle industry.

“If you don’t have the passion, can you succeed? Maybe yes, but without passion it’s just a job.”

This passion has led him to involvement with the North Dakota Independent Cattlemen’s Association and R-CALF USA, where he lobbies for changes in the cattle industry state- and nationwide.

“I can tell you that when I leave this earth, I will not be a rich man money-wise, but I hope to leave it better than I found it,” he said.

Even in the hard times, Volk said he knows he’s doing what he loves and understands there are ups and downs. “Sometimes we get caught up in the lifestyle and we forget the business aspect of it, and sometimes we get caught up in in the business aspect and forget the lifestyle. The key is balancing the two, and it’s different every day.”

In 2021 they went through the worst drought he can ever remember, and then through two terrible spring calving blizzards in a row in ’22 and ’23.

“Those are the days you go out there and you feel like you should quit, but you don’t,” Volk said.

“It’s part of this lifestyle that we chose. You don’t quit because it’s tough – that’s not how most ranchers are made. We’re out there because it’s what we love to do. You beat yourself up over every calf you lose, but you never pat yourself on the back for every one you save.”

The Volks continue to raise cattle and do their work “the old way but using new technology” as much as possible. They retain their own heifers and background their calves, using all natural and NHTC programs. They “neighbor” with a group of likeminded ranchers, some as far as 40 miles away, and do as much horseback as possible.

Volk said this is going to be a good year.

“We have good grass and good cattle prices. We went through ’21 and ’22 and then we got ’23. Who knows what ’24 is going to be like. You just have to take the ups and the downs.”

Volk said if he has some advice to give to the next generation coming up, it’s don’t just sit there and wait to fail.

“There’s more than one way to do this thing. You’ve got to be willing to fight, dig in and get the job done. That’s what we’ve always done.”

The eternal optimist in him says there’s always next year. And maybe this is that year.