60th Anniversary Edition | Memories

Tri-State Livestock News.

Oh, the memories, the emotions that name conjures up.

For sixty years, through turmoil, strife, hardships and highs, an ever-changing, team has stepped up to meet the challenge of promoting and informing the region’s livestock producers.

Dan Piroutek

Dan Piroutek, Milesville, South Dakota, has provided ring service for Tri-State Livestock News for over 30 years. He said he has made many good friends in the industry over the decades. He credits many people including auctioneers Lynn Weishaar, Reva, South Dakota, Craig Conover, Baxter, Iowa, and the late Jim Baldridge, North Platte, Nebraska, and others for mentoring and helping him get to know the auction business.

“The newspaper is every bit as important today for getting bidders at sales,” said Piroutek. “The commercial cattlemen read it because they want to know what their cattle are worth. And I think people bid more when they can see someone else bidding.”

Piroutek knows the industry inside and out, as a long-time auctioneer himself. He sold cattle and hogs at Philip Livestock for many years, as well as calling bids for his own auction business.

“We have such a nice variety of market reports from a wide variety of markets. It’s always been one of the best sources for sale barn reports,” he said.

The salebarn continues to be a premier method for marketing livestock in the Tri-State Livestock News region, he points out. “The competition makes the market. It’s the people who operate them. They are competitive by nature. They want to have the best report, everyone wants the best market.”

“The salebarn makes the community. It brings a whole lot of life to the town,” said Piroutek. “All you have to do is look at Sturgis and how that town has changed since the livestock market has been gone.”

Jay George

Jay George, Lebo, Kansas, who worked for Tri-State Livestock News for many years shared a few memories.

“Tri-State was unique because of the customer service they provided in terms of coverage of various events through their field representatives,” he said.

George, who simultaneously worked for Tri-State Livestock News and also operated United Livestock Brokers, came on in the early ’90s.

At that time, Tri-State Livestock News transitioned from a unique “story” coverage of purebred bull sales to the more traditional ring service and sale report coverage of today.

“Tri-State didn’t use traditional ring men so to speak,” said George. “Wally Thiel and Bob Anderson were key players. They were involved in the sales and customer service.”

Thiel and Anderson would sell advertising to purebred cattle breeders and horse breeders, and part of the larger advertising package would include a full-page story following the sale, complete with a number of photographs of high sellers, buyers, and details of the sale.

Bob Anderson

TSLN caught up with Bob Anderson who spent three to four full years employed with the paper, helping shape Tri-State Livestock News’ sale coverage strategy in the 1990s.

Publisher Morris Hallock “insisted I come to work for him,” said Anderson. “We just sat down and visited about what needed to be done and went from there.”

When he was first employed with the paper, the current advertising manager didn’t understand the value of ringside service so Anderson and his co-worker Wally Thiel were told to attend sales, but not to provide ring service.

Anderson and Thiel eventually convinced Hallock of the importance of working ringside, and soon Tri-State Livestock News was in the game.

“It’s important to provide ring service. I fought for it all the time and finally won the battle.”

Anderson said TSLN needed to provide the service in order to compete with other publications. “You need to be out there, among the people. It’s a whole different deal. It really helps you become acquainted with a lot of people,” he said.

“I can remember, I had an office upstairs in the (Sturgis) Main Street building. I remember working past 10 pm, and I’d get in the car and drive to Billings for a sale. It was 360 miles away. There was a motel that would always keep a room for me. I’d go to the sale and come home that night. I had a lot of narrow escapes with deer, antelope, everything else, but never was in an accident.”

He remembers one specific time when North Platte, Nebraska, auctioneer Jim Baldridge called him before a particular bull sale.

“He said are you going to that sale? You just stay put and we’ll go together,” said Anderson.

The two traveled to the Montana sale in Baldridge’s black Lincoln together and Anderson had his work cut out for him, convincing Baldridge – “an Irishman and a good one… he liked to eat and have a little drink after the sale” – to head east for their next sale, the following day.

“We had a long trip ahead of us, and I got him out of there so we could leave. He said ‘you drive.’ So I did,” said Anderson.

“We ran into a freezing March rain, and it was terrible slick. I was driving about 30 miles per hour. The wind would push you over onto the shoulder, you’d hit gravel and grass and then keep going. He was sleeping in the back seat. He woke up and asked, ‘Where are we?’ I told him and he said ‘pull this damn thing over and let me drive.’ He opened the door, stuck his feet out, his feet went right out from under him and plop, he was on the ground. I was still sitting in the drivers’ seat. He crawled back in the back seat and said ‘You’re doing a good job, just keep going.'”

The two made it to their destination, slept three or four hours, attended the sale and made it home.

“I drove a lot of miles alone, too,” said Anderson.

Retired from ringside service now, Anderson continued to do contract work for TSLN for many years even after moving on from his employment there.

“I had some good auctioneer friends and they taught me the ropes of being a ring man,” he said.

Being a ring man is a “people job,” he explained. “Be on the ball and pay attention. Pick up bids and turn them in immediately.”

“From the time I was a little kid, I’ve been in the cattle business,” said Anderson. “I’ve worked with some of the toughest and some of the best. If you can’t communicate with people, you’d better get out of the business.”

Anderson serves as a field representative for both Belle Fourche Livestock and Philip Livestock, and said selling “the auction way” is good for the producer.

“It’s good competition. Salebarns are good for the industry, they set the price for livestock.”

Wally Thiel

The late Wally Thiel was a legend to those who remember Tri-State Livestock News in the earlier days. Thiel was hired before Anderson, and handled horse and purebred cattle sale accounts.

His son Brent Thiel shared some memories.

“My dad had been a journalism major and was drafted into WWII so he didn’t finish college. He had a desire for journalism and he met Morris Hallock through his involvement in politics,” he said.

Wally farmed and raised his family south of Aberdeen until beginning a second career in agricultural journalism after Brent graduated high school.

“He helped elevate Tri-State into more of a regional publication from a local hometown paper,” said Brent. “He started a column called ‘Hoss News’. He loved writing that. He would write about local or regional rodeos, cowboys, cowgirls, horse sales, upcoming horse events. He covered anything that had to do with horses in the five-state area.”

Brent worked as an intern one summer for TSLN. He recalls his dad’s office on the top floor of the building, Morris Hallock and the editor on the main floor, and the press in the basement. “There was a lot of running up and down the stairs when it came to press time,” he said. “Dad loved it. It was his life’s dream. He had farmed and ranched for 30 some years and loved that, but he really loved being involved in the purebred side and horse side of the industry.”

Thiel said that over the years, his father bought a lot of stud horses for different buyers who were unable to attend horse sales.

He tells of unique way his dad sometimes collected a commission.

“My dad grew up in a very poor household in the depression. As an adult, he really liked nice boots. Sometimes when he would buy a stud for a customer, they would pay him with a pair of boots,” recalls Brent. “There were bootmakers in Denver who would measure his feet. Then he would pick out the material – elephant, alligator skin, things like that. And then the rancher bought the boots for him. That meant a great deal to him. At one time, he had 20 pair of those nice boots.”

Wally was “a real student of the auction” said Brent. “He had great admiration for the purebred auctioneers that he worked with the most.”

Wally especially enjoyed and respected Jack Campbell and Lynn Weishaar, two popular and well-traveled auctioneers in the area.

Jay George, Brent Thiel and Bob Anderson all spoke highly of a variety of other employees they worked with including Barb (Glaus) Walker who preceded all of them.

Barb (Glaus) Walker

Walker, who now lives in Piedmont, South Dakota, worked in the sales department of TSLN from 1984 to 2002.

She felt privileged to work for the paper that she had grown up reading, and would even seek it out at the SDSU library as a college student who wanted to keep up with the happenings of the cattle industry.

Morris Hallock approached Barb’s father, John Glaus, at a South Dakota Stockgrowers Association event about Barb working for him, and after visiting with her on the phone several times, hired her “sight unseen” to work for him.

Walker recalls the atmosphere of the TSLN team.

“We were like family. We all worked together,” she said.

If the production team needed a hand, the sales staff would jump in and help stuff papers, bundle papers, whatever needed done.

“Even though we were on a commission, it didn’t matter who you were, what you did there, we were a team and worked at it together,” she said.

In her early years, Walker would create ads for customers, sometimes first traveling to the ranch to photograph bulls, then building the ad on graph paper.

Throughout her tenure, technology evolved, and some breeders hired ad agencies to create ads, while others continued to rely on the paper for that service.

In addition to selling and creating ads for purebred breeders, Barb would travel to sales, take photos, and write a sale report following the sale.

Walker was involved in nearly every facet of advertising. Compiling and typesetting catalogs was another responsibility.

She also worked with salebarns.

“That was a huge part of Tri-State,” she said. “Market reports – that’s what most ranchers were looking for when they opened the paper.”

“Salebarns are important for our industry and for main street. It was sad when Sturgis Livestock closed its doors. It was a huge hit to Sturgis. I still feel bad when I drive by there,” she said.

Walker said that the greatest part of the job was the people.

“Because of how I grew up, I knew a lot of people already,” she said. “My dad was involved in the industry, was a former president of the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association. Everywhere I went, people would ask, ‘are you John Glaus’s daughter?’ I’d say ‘yes, I am,’ and I was proud to be.”

“I met people from all over,” she said, recalling one time that she flew to the National Beef Cookoff in Seattle, Washington, and another time she covered a bull sale in Missouri.

“I wish I’d logged how many thousands of miles I put on for that paper. I drove across some pretty desolate land in a lot of cases. It would be cold, foggy, all kinds of weather. I only had one flat tire in all my travels and it was in Sioux Falls, half a block from the station. I guess I had angels watching over me,” she said.

Scott Dirk

Past staff members speak highly of long time employees Dianna Palmer and Scott Dirk who remain employed with TSLN and Dan Piroutek who continues to contract for the paper.

Scott Dirk, who has helped cement Tri-State Livestock News’ position as a leader in promotion as well as ring service, said that as technology has evolved, the paper has evolved with it.

“We’ve added more and more services to fit the customers’ needs,” he said. “Great content combined with great advertising keep the paper relevant and well-read.”

A staff with close ties to the cattle industry has been a benefit to keeping the paper authentic and focused on the industry’s needs.

“Nearly everyone is involved in the industry on a personal level. They know what it takes and they know the lifestyle,” he said.

The current team including publisher Bree Poppe, the sales staff, circulation, classifieds, editorial and of course the field representatives, who are as customer-focused today as ever, said Dirk.

Dianna Palmer, Special Projects Coordinator

As the current employee with the longest tenure at TSLN, Dianna Palmer said that while she’s been in the media business for about 35 years, TSLN is the only publication she’s worked for where the customers, readers and co-workers have become like family.

“With our publication, it has become a community,” she said.

Dianna recalls one Saturday many years ago when she headed to the Leo and Marilyn Baker ranch (LeMar Angus) to visit about the upcoming year’s advertising campaign.

Dianna said the paper was going to through some challenges and she had been working long hours, dealing with a lot of “stress and headaches.”

Because it was Saturday, Dianna’s middle school-aged daughter accompanied her on the visit.

“Two hours later, after coffee, cookies, pie and the ad campaign conversation, we left. My daughter said to me, ‘Mom, now I see why you go through what you go through.’ She realized my customers were the best customers in the world. We were there two hours gabbling, and those two (Leo and Marilyn) were truly the best. It is customers like that that kept me there,” she said.

While she has been offered many jobs throughout the years, she has never thought seriously about changing careers.

“I want to work for the best paper, and I do work for the best paper,” she said.

Dianna said that Tri-State Livestock News sales and editorial team around the year 2000 was a very strong team. She credits current publisher Bree Poppe for putting together a team today that rivals that group. “If you look at our team, we’ve got longevity, commitment. We’ve earned a lot of respect,” she said.

Palmer added that in 2000, TSLN was a weekly paper with two special sections. Today, the paper boasts 14 special sections and three programs.

“We have a staff that is directly involved in the cattle industry. We all genuinely care about it and want to do our part to help,” she said.

Tim Todd, Green Mountain Angus

Tim Todd, Green Mountain Red Angus, Rygate, Montana, said his family has advertised with TSLN since 1973.

“This is our 50th anniversary this year. Back in those days everyone advertised in Tri-State Livestock News and KBHB. That’s what we did,” Todd said.

With their purebred operation originally headquartered near Spearfish, South Dakota, and now in Montana, Tri-State Livestock News has been a fit throughout the decades.

“I know my dad worked with Wally Thiel in those earlier years,” Todd recalls.

Todd and his family have continued to work with TSLN because “It’s a great paper. It’s got the reputation of having good articles, it’s got a great circulation, you get a lot of bang for your buck,” he said. “I don’t think we’ll ever drop the Tri-State.”

Morris Hallock

Each past employee we talked to had praise and respect for TSLN founder and long-time publisher Morris Hallock.

“Morris was a very customer driven man and an entrepreneur,” said Jay George.

“Tri-State Livestock News went through a lot of trials, tribulations, financial adversity. Some ownership didn’t understand agriculture, didn’t understand the type of customer service that was going to make an agricultural publication successful and in spite of all of those challenges, Morris Hallock had established that newspaper on a strong enough foundation that people were going to stay loyal to it. Not only the readership, but advertisers. It was a very necessary venue to the agricultural community. Morris Hallock built it right and the employees always followed through with the way they handled themselves and their business.”

“Morris Hallock was not a man to say ‘whoa’ in a horserace. He was always going to take an idea presented to him and make it even bigger and better, and I respected him for that,” said George. “That’s why everyone liked him. That’s why people liked working for him. He treated people well, he identified people’s talents and abilities and put them in a place to succeed. That’s the kind of guy he was.”

Anderson said Hallock “could get along with anyone.”

Hallock was passionate about the newspaper business as well as the livestock industry, even though he wasn’t knowledgeable about ranching.

“He didn’t know a cow from a bull,” said Anderson. “But he knew how to promote and he knew how to advertise. I remember one time he said, ‘One thing I hope we’ve done is that we’ve helped the industry.'” I told him ‘You don’t have to worry about that. That’s darn sure the way it is.'”

Editor’s note: Unfortunately we were not able to include nearly all of the great past employees who have benefited Tri-State Livestock News. I am sorry I couldn’t interview each and every one, but please know they are all greatly appreciated for making it the company that it is today.