60th Anniversary Edition | Six Generations have Called the Robinson Ranch Home

Nestled just outside Moorcroft, the Robinson family has called the historic depot town home since 1892 when Lucian Holbrook Robinson came to the growing railroad town. For six generations since, the family has tended the land, cattle, and the occasional flock of sheep.

Shortly after Lucian’s arrival, he opened Moorcroft’s first store in a small tent. According to “A History of Crook County” by Helen R. Zimmerschied, Lucian, often referred to as Lou, became heavily involved in the town. He wore many hats including postmaster and president of the Bank of Moorcroft.

His small store eventually became the Robinson Mercantile and according to Zimmerschied, “In the early 1900s, the sales from the Robinson Mercantile often exceeded a quarter million dollars per year. The store handled everything a farmer would need.”

“Anything from food to barbed wire and sheep wagons, and also livestock feed and seed for farming could be bought at the store. These items were shipped in on the railroad in carload lots.”

Lou died in 1956 and the ranch was purchased by two of his grandsons, Alden and Lucian. According to Alden’s son Justen, the family expanded the original 160 acre plot by picking up homesteader land from families who could not pay their bank notes.

Alden made a name for himself raising cattle, sheep, and horses and was inducted in the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (WCHF).

According to his induction profile in the WCHF, “Alden was a long-term member of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association serving on the board many of those years.”

Alden’s legacy is still felt throughout Crook County.

“In 1963 he was part of a Crook County group who founded the Crook County Horsemen’s Association, an organization still vital to youth in Crook County encouraging horsemanship skills,” according to WCHF. “Alden’s participation has continued through the lineage as Robinson family members are still involved.”

“As a long-term 4-H horse leader in Crook County, he helped organize horse judging events, horsemanship clinics along with assisting in grooming, hoof trimming, and countless other horse related trials, tribulations and jubilations.”

Alden’s son Justen remains on the ranch with his wife and two adult children, where they continue to run cattle and pursue various business ventures in and around Moorcroft.

Justen and his wife Lori started out with a small herd of sheep when they first got married in the 1990s and bought their first set of heifers in 1992.

“Between the 1930s and 1950s, we were running Hereford cattle and having a regular bull sale. As the market shifted through the decades, we started running more Angus cattle.”

Over the years, the family has briefly raised sheep, but their roots in the cattle business continue to run deep.

The family currently runs a herd of commercial Angus pairs in addition to yearlings they have added to the ranch in more recent years. True to tradition, they work all their cattle on horseback and look forward to yearly brandings with the help of their neighbors.

The family dabbles in multiple aspects of the cattle industry and sells bulls and replacement females through private treaty sales, though they have not engaged much in registered cattle according to Justen. Their kids have also branched out to continue to diversify the family’s overall business profile.

Justen and Lori’s children, Cole and Callie Robinson, have each made names for themselves in the community. With their extensive rodeo and ranching background, the pair of siblings and their spouses have not strayed far from their roots and continue to train roping horses and compete in rodeos.

Callie is a real estate agent and has followed in the business-owning footsteps of her great grandpa and owns the Crossfire Ranch Supply with her fiancé Matt. Cole has made a business for himself contracting rodeos and stocking calves to rodeos ranging from high school rodeos to PRCA-sanctioned events.

“We want to remain profitable enough to make sure this place can stay in our family for generations to come,” Justen says. “Over the years we have diversified and added yearlings to our operation as well.”

“I feel like our place is well kept and I am pretty proud of that,” Lori says. “We have made a lot of improvements over the years to our rotation strategy to ensure we could relieve our pastures as best we could.”

Justen notes keeping their ranching heritage going for the next generation is a top priority.

“Our kids would be generation number five and they both have kids of their own now, so there are currently three living generations on this ranch,” says Lori. “Ranching is a family affair for us and that is why it means so much to us.”