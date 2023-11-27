60th Anniversary Edition | Sixty Years Strong

Sixty years strong – Tri-State Livestock News is still here to work

Sixty years ago, Morris Hallock was presented with the need for a regional livestock publication and he forged ahead with the concept, never once looking back. The industry demanded and quickly grew to require up-to-date market reports from livestock barns as well as the news- worthy stories informing and educating the region’s producers.

The paper really was born out of necessity, Hallock said, and he credits Jim Madden, then owner of Madden’s Livestock Market, with the publication’s start. “Jim Madden built the auction market in St. Onge,” Hallock said. “I did a lot of advertising for him. He always came in on Saturday mornings and we built his ad. Times weren’t good. Times weren’t good for anybody. Madden stopped in and teased, ‘I’m looking for a smart publisher but I don’t think I’m in the right place.’ I told him to come into the office and spill his guts.” Madden, who according to Hallock was “straight as an arrow,” was worried that, although he advertised with radio, eight or 10 newspapers and even television, that he still wasn’t reaching his customers.

“He said he’d buy a full page ad on the back page of every issue as long as he lived and then he said ‘and you don’t need any damn contract.'” Hallock went on: “That’s the way we did business back then.”

Hallock said he asked Madden what they should call the paper and was told “I don’t give a damn what you call it, just print it. When are you going to start?” Hallock responded, “Next week. Get your ad ready.”

Staff members threw their ideas for naming the paper in a hat and the name “Tri-State Livestock News” was pulled out, with the intention of representing South Dakota, North Dakota and Wyoming.

Upon the paper’s launch, Sturgis Livestock quickly saw the value of the paper and came aboard as the second auction barn to advertise.

Later, after some stern discussion, Hallock struck a deal with then owner of Belle Fourche Livestock and their ad was placed in a prominent location in the paper.

At one time, Hallock said, over 40 auction markets regularly published their market reports in the paper.

Hallock enjoyed getting to know rural mail carriers and said he was always proud when the paper had several sections. The post office staff would tell him that they liked the papers with several sections because folks would come in while they were sorting mail and everyone would “tear it apart” and steal a section.

One March paper was over 200 pages, “just before that last bust in the 80s,” Hallock said.

Hallock was involved throughout the years in what is now called the Livestock Publications Council and his paper won awards “time after time after time,” for speaking up and out for the upper Midwest’s cattle producers. But he never “wasted space” in the newspaper with his own personal opinions or agenda. “We’re not talking about me, we’re talking about a better newspaper for the people we want to reach,” said the man with an unmatched passion for publishing a high quality news product for the people he cherishes, the American cowman.

Utilizing the power of the paper, Hallock was able to help jump-start and grow the Black Hills Stock Show and was recognized with their “first and biggest” award in the early years.

Hallock said he appreciates all the Tri-State’s readers and staff for the good maintenance of his pride and joy. “You look onto Main Street and a business closes up. A newspaper doesn’t close up.”

Hallock died in 2018.

Ogden Publications currently owns Tri-State Livestock News, which is today published by Bree Poppe.

Livestock markets and cattle producers continue to be some of Tri-State Livestock News’ most cherished advertisers and news sources.

The livestock industry changes but the people remain the same.

Tri-State Livestock News strives to bring readers pertinent local, state, national and global news. The team also works hard to entertain and encourage our readers. We see them, we appreciate them, we know them, we are them. In an industry where being tough and independent is natural and often revered, we are aware that outside, and sometimes inside forces make everyday life ugly at times. “Environmental” bullies, politicians with agendas, meat processing consolidation resulting in restricted markets can make for long days. Tri-State Livestock News’ goal is to serve as an advocate, a friend to enjoy over coffee – and a source of needed information and most of all to celebrate the ranching way of life and the people who are the cattle industry.