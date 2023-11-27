60th Anniversary Edition | Spud Lemmel

Louis “Spud” Lemmel has lived for eighty of his 94 years on the same place, a ranch near Maurine, South Dakota. He owned sheep for roughly 78 years—from the time his step-dad traded him ten ewes worth about $9 each for ninety days of herding sheep at a dollar per day.

His childhood was not very stable. His father worked for various neighbors in the area and the family moved nine times before Spud’s parents divorced. Spud attended several area one room schools, including the Monroe School and the Red Top School. His mother remarried when Spud was 13, and the family moved to the ranch he still calls home a year later.

“Those were rough years,” Lemmel recalled. “When my mother married Chuck Russell he bought this place. Chuck offered that if I’d herd the sheep for 90 days he would give me 10 ewes. The range wasn’t fenced yet, so I never went nowhere.”

Chuck Russell was a hard worker, a good teacher, and a builder. Spud still has the sheep wagon that his stepfather built in 1938.

“I lived in the sheep wagon for several summers,” Lemmel said. “I also had a sleeping cart that I could pull with one horse and go to where the sheep were bedded for the night and sleep in it. One night there was a bad storm and the wind was so strong that it switched the cart around. I hoofed it for the wagon as fast as I could, even though it was about a mile away.”

The sheep wagon had chains on the sides so it could be staked down, and two by fours on the sides that folded down on hinges so that it was more stable and didn’t rock when the wind blew hard. Chuck had built it well.

Fencing was one of the main jobs in Spud’s high school years.

“We put in eight miles of fence on our summer range in 1947,” he said. “The whole eight miles was all white cedar posts, they were light and treated on one end. They came from Bonners Ferry, Idaho to Vale on the train and then we hauled them out here. That was the most tamping I ever did in my life. We did have a digger. It didn’t work real well but if you kept it greased it was better than digging all those postholes by hand.”

Scabies came through the sheep in the area shortly after they put up the fence, and Lemmel said that the fence paid for itself quickly.

“Everyone had to dip their sheep in a vat to get rid of the scabies,” he said. “Chuck said that it paid for the fence because our sheep didn’t commingle with any else’s and we didn’t have to dip them.”

Their flock was spared.

There wasn’t much for entertainment in Spud’s childhood days beyond listening to the radio or going to the occasional neighborhood dance. The children invented their own fun and spent lots of time exploring the wide prairie.

“You learned how to take care of yourself,” he said. “But we were never bored. We invented our own things to do and learned how to enjoy nature and life. I was always horseback—if you weren’t on a horse you went on foot.”

Sometimes when Spud and his friends went to dances they didn’t get home until the sun was coming up, but there was no going to bed and sleeping in. They had to go to the hayfield or to the barn no matter if they’d been out dancing all night!

“Why does a guy go out the night before?” bemoaned one friend, halfway through a day of setting up sheep after a sleepless night.

Lemmel attended several country schools in rural northern Meade County, and attended Sturgis High school with his lifelong neighbor and friend, Hugh Ingalls.

“He graduated and I didn’t,” he chuckled. “I tried to get out for lambing but they said no so I quit.”

Sheep were Lemmel’s main source of income. After helping to lamb his family’s flock, he would travel around the neighborhood helping other folks lamb.

Sadly, Chuck died of polio in 1952, leaving Spud’s mother a widow with several children still at home to support. Spud had been drafted, and he got the call about his stepfather’s illness while he was in Mankato waiting for his orders.

“I had passed my physical and had been called to go to the Army,” he said. “I came home right away and got to see him, but he passed away shortly after. A bunch of the neighbors got together to get me deferred so I could stay home and support my mother and siblings. I never went back. I have managed the ranch since 1952.”

Lemmel broke several horses over the years, and said that they frequently bred a few mares to a neighbor’s good registered stud.

“My mother loved horses and milk cows but we had too many around the place,” he said. “It was quite a job to milk six or eight cows every day after coming in from the hayfield at night. And then you had to separate the cream.”

The cream was sold in Newell, roughly a 60 mile trip from the ranch. Spud finally talked his mother into getting rid of the milk cows, and she bought some good horses with the money. One of the foals they raised out of those mares grew up to be Spud’s good roping mare.

Spud met his wife, Bernice, when he was in Sturgis for a dance. The two didn’t start dating right away, but Spud remembered the cute girl with the spunky smile. The two married on August 2, 1953.

Bernice didn’t grow up on a ranch, nor did she have much experience with livestock before she married Spud.

“She was a city girl, but that soon changed when she came here,” he chuckled. “She milked cows and raised chickens and worked hard.”

The couple raised their three boys and two girls on the ranch. Their first home was with Spud’s mother, and then he and a neighbor built a block house that the family lived in for ten years until the creek came up and flooded the house.

The family was very involved in 4-H and rodeo. Spud even built an arena where their children and the neighbor kids could practice. Bernice spent years in 4-H leadership, and received her 50 year award in 2016. The couple celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary before Bernice passed away in 2018.

Lemmel said that they typically ran around 1,000 ewes, and eventually started running about 100 cows in addition to the sheep. He said that sheep may be more labor intensive than cows, but that he always found them pretty easy to get along with.

“If they take to you, you can handle them pretty easy,” he said. “It doesn’t hurt as much if you get run over by a sheep, but an old cow can be pretty tough if she gets on the fight. Sheep are good weed eaters and will eat what the cows don’t. And you get two crops a year from sheep: the lambs and the wool.”

Lemmel spent decades working to promote the sheep and wool industries. He joined the fledgling Farmers and Ranchers Cooperative wool pool in 1962 and served on the board for a total of 49 years, both before and after it became Center of the Nation Wool. He was a director of Farmers and Rancher Cooperative/Center of the Nation Wool for 38 years and received a Lifetime Service Award from Center of the Nation Wool in 2022. He is also a recipient of the South Dakota sheep producer of the year award.

Larry Prager, CEO of Center of the Nation Wool, has worked with Lemmel for decades.

“In addition to providing leadership and support to the region’s sheep industry, Spud was always a true friend of the community,” Prager said. “Young folks in 4-H clubs, youth rodeo events, or anyone who just needed a helping hand knew he could be counted on for whatever was needed.”

Lemmel saw many ups and downs in the sheep industry over his lifetime, and many changes in how people live, work and spend their time.

“The dry years were the hardest,” he said.

Before the family had a well for watering livestock at the barns and corrals, they hauled water from a dam in barrels in the wagon to water the ewes when they were in for lambing.

“We had nine barrels in the wagon and a three gallon bucket fastened onto a pitchfork handle that we used to tip in the dam and fill the barrels so we could haul water to the sheep at the barn.” Lemmel said. “If you asked a kid to do that today he would draw his pay and be gone.”

When he was young, his stepfather bought Staley’s grain in 100 pound sacks to supplement the sheep over winter.

“My stepdad was a big, strong guy and he hefted those sacks around just fine,” Lemmel said. “I wasn’t very big but I had to be strong to help feed the sheep!”

Always the innovator, Chuck eventually built a cart with a trapdoor that they could use to feed the sheep out on the buffalo grass when the snow blew off. When it didn’t, Spud had to do a lot of shoveling to clear the snow out of the feed troughs.

Less than a month after Bernice passed away, a long-time family friend and fellow sheepman, Jw Nuckolls, also passed away. Spud and Jw had served together on the Center of the Nation Wool board for many years. Spud and Jw’s widow, Thea later married.

“Have you ever heard of anyone getting married at 90?” Spud asked with a laugh. “Well, we did!”

”Spud never met a stranger,” said Thea Nuckols Lemmel. ”When he meets you for the first time, he is quick to get your full name, where you come from and any connection you may have to anyone else he knows. All that information is stored in his memory bank to this day. Spud has a history on everyone he knows.”

Thea said that Spud’s generosity is unmatched.

"At any event, you'll find him buying lunch for everyone in his sight," she said. "When a neighbor falls on hard times, Spud's wallet is always open. In days gone by, broke cowboys down on their luck would seek out Spud for a loan because they knew they could 'win' the next rodeo."