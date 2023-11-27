60th Anniversary Edition | Sustaining a Legacy: The Edoff Family of Hermosa, South Dakota

"Every inch of this place is our home."

Img5_Edoff1

Family, Community, and Resilience Across Generations

Img7_Edoff3(Larry)

For Scott and Veronica Edoff and their family in Hermosa, South Dakota, their ranch is more than a livelihood — it’s a legacy. With roots dating back to 1888 when Scott’s ancestors, the Bale family, first settled in the area, this family has spent generations nurturing their land, livestock, and values. Scott and Vernoica first moved to where they live today after they married in February 1983 and when Scott’s grandparents, who were on the property, moved into town. Scott and Veronica leased the land from Scott’s mother, Wanda (Bale) Edoff, and eventually purchased the ranch from her. Meanwhile, Scott’s dad, Lorence “Larry” Edoff, lived on a neighboring location where he also worked and Scott and Veronica and Larry eventually purchased this land together as well. Larry still lives on this property. Today, Scott and Veronica Edoff continue to uphold a tradition of hard work, community and a shared passion for their ranch — which is mostly cow/calf but some alfalfa. They raised their four children, Rachael, Kyle, Georgia, and Olivia, on their land and though their children are grown now, they all still have ties to the ranch in some way.

“I really can’t say that one person influenced us along the way,” Scott said. “It’s been a lot of people. You can learn a little something from everyone.”

Their community has been and continues to be a big influence on the Edoffs.

“Over the years, there have been a lot of people that have influenced us on both sides,” Scott said. “Yes, our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents have been a big part of this, but this has also included the good neighbors we have. They have helped us through good times and bad.”

“We have a great community and neighbors helping neighbors,” Veronica said.

“We’ve been really blessed with the people around us,” Scott said. “And we’ve been able to give that support back when needed. They’re here for the long haul and it’s nothing I wouldn’t do for them either. And that’s what a community is about — people helping people.”

Branding has been one example of support and influence in the ranching community and to the Edoffs.

“People come to work to help you brand, but it has really become a celebration between everyone who comes and that you made it another year,” Scott said.

“We’ll have 65-70 people here,” Veronica said. “One year we had over 110.”

“We have 10-year-old kids coming with their folks and learning and then the next year they’ll be vaccinating and doing even more,” Scott said.

It really has evolved into a community event, with neighbors joining hands and inspiring future generations.

For Scott and Veronica, community and industry involvement have been an important part of their history. Scott served as past president of the South Dakota Stock Grower’s Association, past president of the South Dakota Public Lands and past fire chief. Veronica is involved in the industry and community as well, serving as the current president of the Folsom Ladies Club, a club that is over 100 years old and raises funds for the local community.

With ranching, you must learn to be resilient and resourceful.

It’s no secret that ranching isn’t always easy. There was a time when Scott worked three jobs at once and then would come home to do what was needed around the operation and on the weekends too. Veronica worked hard with the children around the place while Scott was working. Their children attended a nearby rural school until eighth grade, and then a community school in high school, which was about 30 miles away. While their children were young, Veronica fit in attending the rural school board meeting once a month to help keep the rural school open for their family and others in the community. Scott continued to work for many years as health insurance is one of the biggest struggles about being self-employed.

“We just kept working at it year after year,” Veronica said. “When we first started, we didn’t even have a horse trailer and we do all our work on horseback and still do. To feed cattle, Scott would pitch hay off the back of the pickup while I would drive. And the kids were all with us too.”

Img11_Edoff7

This same work ethic, self-reliance and responsibility was instilled into their children.

“They drove 30 miles to school, so they knew how to change a flat tire,” Scott said. “They knew how and where to get help.”

All the Edoff children had a variety of animals to care for and showed in 4-H growing up as well. And then, through scholarships and the proceeds from their calves, the Edoff children earned their college education.

Maintaining a legacy means making an impact.

Just like when the young kids are out at a branding and watching and learning from others, Scott said that watching and seeing what other people in the industry are doing has made a big impact on him and his wife over the years.

“I also learned a lot watching others at brandings growing up,” Scott said. “In this industry, I think we’re always watching to see who has the best cows, what are they doing and how are they managing them. You’re influenced by one of the neighbors because they have a great set of cows and take care of them well. Or maybe this neighbor has a better hay program or a better nutrition program. We’re all trying to take every good quality we see and learn from everybody to make our programs better.”

Scott also worked for the sale barn in Sturgis where he saw and watched a lot of cattle.

“I really learned that the disposition of the cow was by far one of the most important things in raising cattle,” he said.

As Scott and Veronica continue and look toward the future, they are eager to share their way of life with the newest generation. This includes five — three grandchildren, Rachael’s two children and Georgia’s son, and two extra grandchildren, Scott’s cousin’s two children, who enjoy spending time around the place.

“We enjoy having them all here and showing them around,” Veronica said. “They’re out here working with us and learning skills and they might not even realize it. This is everything from putting out minerals or salt or just out checking cattle in the truck. We hope this inspires them to continue with agriculture like us if they choose to. We never said our kids had to, but if they choose to, hopefully this will become their passion too.”

“I tell them, and I would say this to any other young people in the industry, don’t get discouraged and don’t think that the world’s going to go too fast because a lot of times they just need to slow down a little bit and try to enjoy yourself,” Scott said. “I think a lot of people give up and try to jump to something else or sell. When I was growing up, I always wanted things to go faster. I wish I had slowed down and taken in even more. You don’t have to have everything perfect immediately — I mean, we didn’t — but it should come if you keep going forward, you have the work ethic and live within your means. It takes time.”

Scott joked that he heard from an old man that we all might continue with this business because we’re just too foolish to try to do anything else.

Img9_Edoff5(Larry)

“In all honesty, we know having this land is a big deal and there has been a lot that has gone into it,” he said.

“There’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears here,” Veronica said. “We appreciate what we have more because we bought and paid for everything. Neighbors and our folks helped us out and got us started, but we didn’t get anything handed to us. It can be done, but we had to make some sacrifices along the way and had to work hard.”

Many might be able to relate to the fact that family vacations often included things like a day to the 4-H rodeo in Pierre, but Scott and Veronica always tried to prioritize important family time — even if it was as simple as a couple of hours fishing.

Through trials and triumphs, the Edoffs have forged and continue to shape a legacy that spans generations.

“Every inch of this place is our home,” Scott said.