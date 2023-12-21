60th Annual Colorado Farm Show set for Jan. 23-25 in Greeley

The tradition continues, as the Colorado Farm Show will once again take place Jan. 23-25 in Greeley, Colo. Each year, 25,000 to 30,000 attendees make their way to Island Grove Regional Park (501 N. 14th Ave. in Greeley) to visit the approximately 300 exhibitors on hand and hear from dozens of industry experts covering a wide variety of agricultural topics in the Event Center conference rooms.

The Colorado Farm Show began back in 1964 with about 30 exhibitors, and has since then grown to become the biggest agricultural trade show in the state, as well as one of the largest in the western U.S.

In addition to farmers, ranchers, supporting businesses and other industry professionals, the general public is also invited to attend the event. Admission is free, while the $5 parking goes to scholarships for students pursuing college degrees in ag-related fields. To date, the Colorado Farm Show has awarded $370,000 in scholarships.

A full schedule of the 2024 Colorado Farm Show, along with other information about the event, is available at http://www.coloradofarmshow.com .