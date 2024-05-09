75 Year Breeding Legacy: Golliher Quarter Horses

One of Golliher’s current stallions, Zisco, is by Flying Z Ace, whose first foal crop will turn three at the first of the year. -Courtesy Photo

Zisco

From crossing two bloodlines to the training process to the finished performance horse, Gollihers are there for every step of producing a quality Quarter Horse. Located in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, the family is honored this year by the South Dakota Quarter Horse Association as 75 Year Breeders.

Jerry and his wife, Sue, along with their daughter, Zeann, and Jerry’s brother and sister-in-law, Warren and Jan, continue the breeding program that was founded in 1948 by their patriarch, Z.N. Golliher.

Z.N.’s passion for horses was passed to his son, Jerry, who began training horses at 16. “The first person that ever paid me was John Tischer. I got three dollars a ride.” Since then, he has ridden well over 2,000 horses.

Jessica (Ryan) Keeth, who has ridden multiple Golliher horses, said, “Golliher horses are easily trained, thanks to Jerry’s start. Words don’t even describe his style. You can point them in any direction you want them to go.”

At 75 years old, Jerry still studies horsemanship on the Cowboy Channel, ropes the dummy every day, and improves his riding skills. For Golliher, creating lightness and feeling a horse’s feet are key to his approach.

Breeding History

Gollihers have a long history of choosing quality performance stallions to own or lease.

It has been 75 years since Z. N. and Margaret Golliher purchased their first registered Quarter Horse stallion, Fire Fly Chief, at the Denver Stock Show.

A son of Fire Fly Chief called Pharaoh won the gelding halter class with Z.N. Golliher at the Denver Stock Show, while the family was still living in Colorado. The gelding was featured on the Justin Boot ad for a time.

Z.N. also owned a grandson of the legendary King called Lobo Roper.

Fire Fly Chief Junior was another favorite performing stallion for Gollihers. “I placed in the cutting at the NHSFR on him and then bull dogged on him, and Joann Smeenk-Johnson ran him in the barrels and won the all-around,” said Jerry.

Z.N. leased Diamond Dial, by Johnny Dial for two years. Jerry said his owner hauled him to Belle Fourche from New Mexico in the back of his pickup. They raised a colt by him that won the National Finals Rodeo barrel racing average called Flashy Dial, ridden by Becky Carson.

Z.N. then leased a stallion called Sergeant Jay by Moon Deck. Moon Deck was inducted into the AQHA Hall of Fame in 1996 after an illustrious racing career, and the Top Deck lineage (Moon Deck’s sire) is one of the fastest in the breed.

On the subject of lineage, Z.N. purchased one of his more iconic stallions called Range Duster, a maternal half-brother to Moon Deck. His sire was Wild Deck by Top Deck. Range Dusters’ progeny won such prestigious titles as: Badlands Circuit Finals barrel racing (with Robin Bail Tierney and Coly Moody Blake, respectively), National Little Britches Finals Rodeo pole bending champion (Carole Hollers), and Dusters Pride being a record-setting racehorse (trained by Larry and Barb Moe).

Other notable stallions that influenced their program include: Hoddy Jay by Sergeant Jay, who won SDRA Calf Roping with Jerry in 1978); Shake it Special by Special Effort; Humbolt Duster by Humbolt by Alamitos Bar; Lil McGin by Little Easy Cash (who sired an arena record holder at Cheyenne Frontier Days, ridden by Peggy Garman, and also sired a Bob Feist Invitational champion, ridden by Drew Horner); Personal Affair by Easy Jet; Flying Z Stinger by Range Duster; Flying Z Ace by Bills Ryon SI 113.

Not slowing down soon, Gollihers are currently riding the two- and three-year-olds by stallions including: Zisco by Flying Z Ace out of a Disco Jerry bred mare, Easy Ta Fame by Freckles Ta Fame (Can Man), and Jacob Bear Returns by Bee Z Bear out of a Complete Return (Dash For Cash) mare.

Both Jerry and Sue were each competitive rodeo athletes. Sue was the 1979 Calgary Stampede barrel racing champion and won the first Women’s All-Around in the South Dakota Rodeo Association.

Jerry’s professional and amateur rodeo career led him to several SDRA and Northwest Ranch Cowboys Association year-end titles, countless local victories and with a wealth of knowledge. They passed their love of competition and horses onto their daughter, Zeann, named after her grandfather.

Event Production and Present Day

Gollihers’ contribution to South Dakota’s Quarter Horse scene does not end with the sale of a well-bred horse.

They said, “Anymore, there are so many nice, quality horses that just need a chance to prove themselves. We have tried to provide that place.”

Their barn along Highway 85 – along with the expertise of Jerry and Sue – has always been available to those who are eager to improve their horsemanship and become better competitors. It takes a lot of knowledge and labor to make a winning horse, and you’ve got to have a place to do it,” said Jerry. The barn may be leased, and Gollihers produce a number of events and clinics each year.

The Dakota West Barrel Racing Futurity has been hosted by Gollihers since 1979. It was the second 5-year-old futurity in the nation, which they began producing in an area where futurities were nonexistent. Next August will be their 44th futurity.

Zeann Golliher produced the Roper Rally Barrel Racing Futurity for 15 years and now plays a vital role in the production of the Pink and Ruby Buckle Futurities. “If we’re thinking about promoting Quarter Horses, those barrel racing futurities have been one of the most promoting things for the Quarter Horse industry,” said Jerry.

For over three decades, Gollihers and their friend Carole Hollers have hosted a breakaway roping clinic in the barn. Over 1,000 students have been taught, and the clinics are now hosted up to nine times yearly at various locations, due to increased attendance.

Jerry and Sue were honored by the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association as persons of the year in 2013, are members of the Casey Tibbs Museum Hall of Fame and were parade marshals in the Belle Fourche Roundup Fourth of July parade in 2014. Jerry is in the BHSU Rodeo Hall of Fame.

Jerry and Sue agree that all the buckles and awards they received over the years were greatly appreciated and some were hard earned. They also agree that nothing gives them greater pleasure than to see someone doing well on a horse with Golliher Quarter horse breeding. The highlight of each year is when the new colts are born and the whole process starts over.