75 years since the blizzard of ’49: ‘It won’t happen again’

“It won’t happen again,” according to 88 year-old Gwen Johnson-Otte, who as a young teenager experienced the horrific “Blizzard of ’49”; a blizzard that inundated the entire upper plains region and affected some 14 states from the Canadian border to Mexico.

The teenage daughter of Julius and Myrtle Johnson lived with her family of seven in a very small farm home Northwest of Gordon, Nebraska, near the South Dakota border. After a series of snowstorms beginning in November, the weather had turned nice prior to the beginning of a new year…1949. Weather in the Great Plains, as well as many western states was unpredictable and fast changing with only primitive methods of forecasting weather events. Because the weather had turned nice, a family of seven relatives from Alliance arrived at the Johnson farm for a New Year’s get-together. In the late afternoon, when the weather seemed to be changing, the relatives from Alliance decided to return home. They got within 18 miles of Alliance when the weather got bad, but fortunately managed to arrive home safely.

“My grandmother had come to visit a few days before that and I don’t know if she planned on an extended stay, but she got just that.” According to Gwen, “I don’t know what we would have done with seven more people stranded in that tiny house.” Corn picking by hand was still a common practice in those days, and many Indian families from the nearby Pine Ridge Reservation came to the Gordon area for temporary work picking corn. An Indian family was living in a tent at the Johnson farm when the storm hit. Their shelter soon split with the weight of the snow. “We had a nice brooder house with a wood floor, windows, and even a heater in the middle. They moved into that and lived securely for several days. We had hogs that smothered when the snow covered all their building, and they froze quickly, so when our corn pickers could navigate the drifted roads they quickly loaded the ‘porkers’ and trekked to town to share their booty with family and friends.”

Numerous snow storms, beginning in mid-November, 1948, had affected large areas, stressing livestock and feed supplies, and it was about to become a winter of contrasts. At about the same time as a blizzard swept across western states, a tornado ripped through Warren, Arkansas, killing 46 people and injuring nearly 300, wrecking a large portion of industrial and residential areas. In mid-December, the weather turned warm, the snow melted, and in the agricultural states farmers and ranchers were assessing their losses. With little thought that the November storms might be a precursor to more severe weather, people in the southern plains states became complacent and were traveling to spend the Christmas holiday with family hither and yon, however, the upper Plains saw yet another snow storm crippling travel over the Christmas holiday. Then the weather turned nice and felt like spring. At the year’s end, on December 31, forecasters from Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, Nebraska and the Dakotas, saw little to indicate anything more than possible snow flurries, but on January 1, 1949, that all changed and Meteorologists were stumped as why this happened.

New Year’s Day, 1949, began as a day to enjoy, especially in winter. Livestock was grazing on ground that was previously covered with snow. Farmers and ranchers were finally able to relax and enjoy a New Year’s Day dinner as many families were gathering to celebrate a post-Christmas gathering they had missed because of a vast December 23rd snowstorm. Children were playing outside and preparing to return to school the following day, January 2. All over, people were enjoying the nice weather and a day for fellowship and relaxation. It is ironic, however, that some seasoned farmers and ranchers relied on signs from their livestock and a barometer for their weather forecasting. For instance, Joy Fairhead, a rancher South of Martin, South Dakota, called his son home from a family gathering at Alliance, Nebraska, advising him, “I feel there’s a bad storm coming.” Ollie Sandoz, a rancher southwest of Rushville, Nebraska, rode a horse to a high hill where he could view Mirage Flats in the distance, returning home to advise his wife, Gail, and son, Dave, that, “It looked like a bad storm was coming.” Myron Kayton, a farmer South of Gordon, Nebraska, called his wife, Elaine, who was visiting her parents in Denver, on December 31, saying she should come home, that a storm was coming. He was going by the barometer and the way the cattle acted. Elaine stated, “I wanted to stay in Denver, being a city girl. My parents drove me to Alliance the next day (January 1) and Myron met us there. The wind was blowing terrible on the way home. We stopped at my in-laws house in Gordon and they wanted us to stay there until the next day, but because of the animals, Myron was anxious to get home. He stopped at the store and got some supplies and a ten pound sack of flour. By the time we got home (5½ miles Southwest of Gordon) it was snowing and real bad.”

Seventeen year old Eldred Reeves, whose family ranch was Northwest of Gordon, came to town on New Year’s Day in what he described as shirt-sleeve weather. He and a friend, Don Haller, went to a movie at the local theater that evening. “When we went to the show, it was starting to spit snow a little but when we came out after the show there was already big drifts piling up. We had a heck-of-a-time getting Don’s car out!” To say the Blizzard of ’49 hit like a bomb was an understatement. According to Reeves, “That storm raged for another three days and the drifts on Main Street were ten to twelve feet deep. The snow was so deep on the sidewalks that if anyone tried to walk on them to try to get to Shald’s Market, the compression caused the snow to crack the windows of the store.” Everyone from the Reeves place were in town and unaware of the conditions of their livestock. As soon as possible, Eldred’s dad hired Georg Healy, the manager at the Gordon airport to fly their hired man, Howard Burke, to the ranch. Fortunately, he was able to care for the cattle and unlike most, their losses were minimal.

The Gail Brown family was living on the Fickel Ranch near the South Dakota line northeast of Gordon. Milk cows on the ranch were put into the cow barn which was attached to the main barn on the night the blizzard struck. The next morning the men managed to get to the barn but could not get into the cow barn door, so got into the haymow and crawled down into the cow barn and milked the cows, throwing the milk away, as it was impossible to carry it outside because of the high winds and deep snow. The drifts covered corral fences and there were drifts as high as the haymow door. The Browns were certain they had enough fuel oil, but because of the severe wind-driven storm, they ran out within a few days. With the aid of horses and a feed sled, they made a trip to the highway for barrels of fuel oil, which were brought as far as possible with a truck. It was an all-day trip to cover a few miles.

After a big New Year’s Day dinner, Bob Moreland of rural Merriman, Nebraska, lay down for a nap. When he awoke late in the afternoon he saw a dark cloud forming in the northwest and a few flakes of snow began falling. Early the following morning he was joined by his brother Stan and the pair attempted to reach their Green Valley Ranch twenty miles northeast. The wind was whipping down over the pickup they were driving and as they neared the Jay Cole Ranch their vehicle stalled. They managed to struggle through the wind and blinding snow to the ranch headquarters, where they borrowed a couple saddle horses. The kindly neighbor, Jay Cole, packed some groceries for them and since the trail was covered they opted to take the fence line. When the horses bogged down in the drifts, the men got off and let them lunge their way out, sometimes having to backtrack to find another way around a drift too deep to navigate. By the time they reached the Green Valley Ranch, both men and horses were exhausted. After taking care of the horses, the men called their much-relieved parents in Merriman to tell them they had arrived safely. After rubbing snow on their faces to ease the pain of frostbite, they mounted fresh horses and attempted to check on their cattle. They harnessed four draft horses and dug the feed sled from under the snow, cabled on two loads of hay which they pitched off in piles in front of windbreaks where cattle had gathered.

Alex Brown was a former slave who came up the trail from Texas in the late 1800s and served as a cook on some of the big roundups. He and his wife, Harriett, who also was a former slave in the deep South, settled in the Merriman, Nebraska area where they worked for various ranches, including the Morelands and Fairheads. Both were well-liked, not just due to their work ethic, but as good friends and neighbors to all who knew them. After Alex’s death, Harriett moved to a small house in the east part of Gordon. The beloved lady opened her door, apparently to see how bad the storm was, and due to the wind, was unable to close it. After the storm subsided, Harriett, who was approximately 100 years old, was found frozen to death inside her opened door, just one of many people who perished in the Blizzard of ’49.

Back at the Johnson farm, the grandmother who was also staying with them became quite ill. Doctor Wolf from Gordon was summoned. Of course, in 1949, doctors made house calls. In an attempt to reach the Johnson farm, the doctor’s vehicle became stalled. According to Deen Johnson, “My dad and I hitched up the team and were able to reach the doctor who was also in the area attempting to attend to a neighbor, Glen Shanks, who had rheumatic fever and was in need of hospitalization at the Gordon Hospital. I don’t know what we would have done without the horses, as no one had big tractors or equipment.” Medical emergencies were a big problem. While Doctor Wolf was stuck trying to get to the Johnson farm west of town, Doctor Wanek’s new Buick was stuck east of town on another attempted mercy mission.

Regarding the Kayton Farm, Elaine stated, “Myron was milking eight or nine cows and they were in the barn. We did have two horses in a pasture and they were out in the blizzard the whole time, but lived through it. We had a shed full of hogs, probably 100 head, and when the blizzard subsided the shed was completely covered. The chicken house was also covered over. We were stranded for seven weeks. Myron’s dad hired a young man in Gordon who walked out to help us, as we couldn’t get to the hogs. He was real shy and wouldn’t sleep downstairs where there was heat but opted to sleep upstairs. He took a glass of water with him and the next morning it was froze solid. We had a wood heating stove and also a wood cook stove downstairs, so was able to have heat. That previous summer, we butchered five hogs and I canned it all as well as 85 quarts of green beans. That’s what we lived on for that seven-week period. We got awfully tired of that but we were so much better off than a lot of people. We also had electricity because we had a wind-charger and 32 volt lights; our telephone line was underground, so had a phone the whole time. Most people did not, so we were fortunate. One time a light plane flew out and dropped 7 loaves of bread and some meat. Of course, you know what hit the ground first. That bread was smashed,” said Elaine.

“It was even hard to get supplies for people that lived in town, as trucks wouldn’t get in and the snow drifts were as high as a railroad car, so no supplies could get in. After seven weeks of being snowed in, one night, at 3 a.m., Myron hollered and woke me up. A snow plow was coming up to our placed! It was quite an ordeal for a city gal, but we were very lucky though as we only lost a few chickens. Most people were not that lucky. We had a lot of excess wheat that previous summer and had it in a building. When the weather warmed up, that wheat swelled and pushed the side out of the building,” she remembers.

According to Gwen Johnson Otte, “My brother, Deen, and I were in high school and we had missed school for two weeks. Charlie Peters, who lived near the highway west of Gordon, told dad that if he could get us to his place that he could get us to town for school. My dad hitched up the team taking Deen and I and the Mulcahy kids to Charlie’s place. We went across country trying to pick our way through the huge drifts. Oftentimes the horses would get stalled in a drift and get to lunging, so the guys would have to get out of the wagon and scoop so the horses could get through. It took a long time to get a few miles,” he said.

Every highway, road and railroad was blocked throughout the entire state of Nebraska, as well as most in the surround states. Passenger trains were stranded all over creating difficulties getting people to shelter.

Although ranchers and others with small planes played a huge part in flying mercy missions in their area, it was obvious that more help was needed. Operation Haylift began as a massive, perhaps desperate, effort to save livestock. By the fourth week in January, it was evident that some two million snowbound cattle and sheep in Nebraska alone, plus all the surrounding areas were in jeopardy. To feed stranded livestock, the Air Force launched Operation Haylift, using C-47 and C-82 cargo planes. On January 24, 1949, President Harry S. Truman put into effect “Operation Snowbound,” a massive rescue operation involving many states. Immediately, help was arriving to Fallon, Nevada, Reno, and sheep outfits along the Utah and Nevada border where sheepherders had not seen their flocks since January 2. Rural areas in Nebraska, Wyoming, South Dakota, Colorado and adjoining areas were beginning to receive equipment ready for action, everything from bulldozers to jeeps to weasels. According to Nebraska Governor, Val Peterson, state funding was exhausted so he was ready to accept federal assistance as the job was too big for any state alone. Nebraska requested 300 bulldozers immediately, plus all the rotary and V-type plows possible. Twelve states were officially included in the call for help, and the worst hit were given emergency designation, they being all of Nebraska and Utah, plus parts of Nevada, Arizona, Wyoming and South Dakota. The worst sectors of Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming were designated as special “distress areas.” Headquarters were set up in various areas in these states. For instance, the National Guard from Fort Sill, Oklahoma was headquartered at the courthouse in Valentine, Nebraska.

According to Eldred Reeves, “It was at least ten days after the blizzard before the National Guard arrived to open roads and streets. Gordon had no big equipment. Few people had tractors and probably the biggest one anyone had was an M Farmall. The town was nearly out of supplies, so Operation Snowbound was a Godsend.”

By Wednesday afternoon, January 5, the snow let up, but the wind did not. More storms piled on more and more snow through the middle of February. Snowplows would clear roads or railroad tracks but overnight the wind again packed snow into just-cleared spaces. Drifts, some as high as 20 feet, were packed so hard that crews used dynamite to break them up.

Eldred Reeves described a stranded train about 2 miles west of Gordon, Nebraska that was attempting to bust through a huge drift. “The train had a V-plow on front followed by cars of coal. It would back up for several miles, then pick up speed and hit the drift attempting to bust through.” Many roads were plugged until spring.

With unrelenting wind and storms affecting the devastated region, another major blizzard hit on March 15, 1949, blasting the same troubled states in the middle of calving season. Weakened cows were having enough difficulty giving birth without the storm. Heavy losses resulted. On April 1, chinook winds arrived and the snow melted at a rapid pace, causing flooding and impassable roads, The results tied up rural people almost as much as the snow, but the temperature was much better.

All in all, 76 people died as a result of the Blizzard of ’49, along with thousands of head of livestock with thousands more endangered. Crop losses, property damage and revenue losses were enormous, as well as lost wages. Losses drove the Western Livestock Insurance Company of Denver out of business when claims exceeded their ability to pay out. Although the Blizzard of ’49 will go down as one of the worst disasters in history, the stories of heroism, endurance and generosity of the people that lived through it seventy-five years ago will long endure.

According to Gwen Johnson/Otte, who experienced the wrath of that event, “It Won’t Happen Again.” She explained, “No one had the equipment to deal with it; there was no good weather forecasting; many people did not have electricity, telephones or any of the conveniences we have today to deal with a blizzard of this enormity…it won’t happen again.”

Cornell Street in Gordon, Nebraska – Harry Hanson residence (Yvonne Hollenbeck’s childhood home) on left. image-10

Every rail road in Nebraska was blocked. (Nebraska Historical Society photo) image-11

The farm home of W.H. Fisher located 12 miles north of Scotia, Nebraska. The drifts piled around his house completely buried the outside toilet and shed. Mr. Fisher had to cut steps down the snow pile to access the buildings. Published Feb. 15, 1949. image-12

Harriett Brown, approximately 100 years old, perished at Gordon, Nebraska, due to the Blizzard of ’49. image-13