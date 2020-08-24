75th Newell Ram Sale is Sept. 17-18

NEWELL, SD –The Newell Ram Show & Sale will celebrate its 75th year Sept. 17-18.

Originally started as a way to further the sheep industry in the area, the event now has a reputation for high quality range and stud rams and ewes for sale. Consignments from an eight-state region make up the lineup and return buyers routinely bid on the offering.

The Newell Ram Show and Sale began with 8 consignors and today has grown to over 50 consignors. For the 2020 event 66 Stud Rams, 50 Ewes, and 144 Range Rams have been consigned. Breeds consigned include Rambouillet, Targhee, Columbia, Corriedale, Suffolk, Hampshire, and Dorset.

The sheep show will kick off on Sept. 17 with the ewes at 9 a.m. followed by the rams. The wool show will begin at 10 a.m. and cash prizes will also be offered to the winning fleeces. Sheep growers are encouraged to bring their fleeces for the wool show. Those interested can contact wool show coordinator Lisa Surber at (406) 581-7772 or lmsurber@gmail.com.

The sheep sale will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 19 with the ewes selling first, followed by stud rams and range rams.

COVID-19 precautions will be put in place for the show and sale. If buyers are unable to attend in person they do have the option of phoning in bids on sale day. Please contact Ram Sale Secretary at 605-456-2941

Find out more information and view the sale catalog online at newellramsale.com. To see present sale prospects and past show winners please visit Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/pg/newellramsale.

