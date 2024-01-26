77th Annual Society for Range Management Meeting to Take Place in Reno



Join SRM for a Week Exploring “Change on the Range”



SPARKS, Nevada – Join the Society for Range Management (SRM) for their 77th Annual Meeting on

January 28 – February 1, 2024 in Sparks, Nevada. Each year, the international group convenes

individuals who manage, conserve and enjoy rangelands for several days of educational workshops,

technical tours, awards ceremonies, and committee meetings in which direction is set for the Society’s

year ahead. This year’s theme, “Change on the Range” is evident with session topics covering some of

the most current rangeland science and technology like virtual fence, sustainable rangeland restoration,

and carbon and renewable energy on rangelands. Serving a diverse cross-section of rangelands

stakeholders, there are topics of interest for ranchers, scientists, range professionals, and students alike

thanks to the presenting sponsors, United States Forest Service (USFS) and Natural Resources

Conservation Service (NRCS).



The 6th Annual Bud Williams stockmanship symposium always draws ranchers in to hear from top-notch stock handling instructors and this year’s ‘Producers Forum’ will host the ever sought after Dallas Mount, founder of the Ranching for Profit School. In his all-day workshop, Mount will share lessons learned from working with hundreds of ranchers across North America on how to build a successful ranching business.



Students will have chances to network with professionals from a wide realm of rangeland careers and

partake in a job fair where agencies like the Forest Service and BLM will have multiple employment

opportunities available. Much anticipated student competitions will build up excitement for the final

session where awardees are honored for their hard work and dedication to the field.



All attendees will enjoy plenty of time for networking and socializing during events like Welcome

Receptions, Section and Agency socials, and live music and dancing. For those interested in getting

outside and exploring more of the Sparks area, social tours will take in Reno highlights while technical

tours will offer a look into Frey Ranches Rambling River Ranch and Wild Horse and Burro

Management.



Once again, there will be a virtual meeting platform for those who cannot attend in person. All sessions

will be live streamed on the virtual meeting website and app as they occur in Sparks, so virtual

participants can ask questions of speakers and interact during workshops.



The deadline for virtual registration is January 25. Online, pre-registration for the in-person event is now

closed, but on-site registration will be accepted each day of the Annual Meeting.



For more information, virtual registration, and schedules visit rangelands.org/annual-meeting-2024/.

Complimentary registration is available for members of the media. Please contact Kelly Fogarty at

operations@rangelands.org to secure your press credentials.

–Society for Range Management