78th Annual International Livestock Identification Assn Conference Heads to the Nebraska Panhandle

“Rendezvous on the Oregon Trail” Brings Innovation, History, and Hospitality to Gering, NE

Gering, Nebraska – July 9, 2025 — The Nebraska Brand Committee, as a member of ILIA, is proud to host the 78th Annual International Livestock Identification Association (ILIA) Conference in Gering, Nebraska, from July 20–23, 2025. With the theme “Rendezvous on the Oregon Trail,” this year’s event promises a blend of cutting-edge livestock identification technology, rich Western heritage, and good old-fashioned Nebraska hospitality.

Set against the scenic backdrop of the Scotts Bluff National Monument, this year’s conference brings together industry leaders, innovators, government officials, and livestock producers from all over the US and Canada, for an impressive lineup of speakers for education, networking, business meetings and entertainment.

Kick off the first day of meetings with dynamic presentations from the FBI, USDA, Nebraska Department of Ag, GPS tags and others. That evening, attendees will enjoy dinner and music at the Legacy of the Plains Museum, complete with acoustic performance by BJ Jameson and exclusive access to exhibits beneath the iconic monument.

Tuesday Discover the future of livestock management with sessions on IR brand reading, biometrics traceability, invisible fencing and the Nebraska Brand Committee. Plus, an inside look at Nebraska’s largest and innovative feedlot operation, Blackshirt Feeders and a panel of multiple state brand Recorders for Q&A. The evening continues with a gathering at the Plaza with a roast beef dinner and live music by Back in the Day along with more networking opportunities.

Wrapping up Wednesday, Celebrate the state’s signature industry with keynote speaker Lamar Steiger of Walmart Beef Supply fame and insights from Sustainable Beef, Darr Feedlot, Ogallala Livestock, and more. The night wraps up with a prime rib dinner, scholarship fundraising auction, and entertainment featuring a comedic hypnotist Randy Z, followed by music and socializing into the night.

Whether you’re a seasoned ILIA veteran or attending for the first time with curiosity into livestock identification and traceability, this year’s conference offers unmatched networking and learning, with the unique charm of the Nebraska Panhandle. One day registrations are available which include lunch, dinner and refreshments.

Come rendezvous with us on the Oregon Trail!

For registration, hotel details, and full agenda, visit: http://www.internationallivestockid.com/conferences/index.htm

About ILIA:

The International Livestock Identification Association (ILIA) is dedicated to the development and promotion of effective livestock identification and traceability systems that protect the livestock industry across North America and beyond.

–ILIA