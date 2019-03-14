‘8 Seconds’ star Luke Perry passes away

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Luke Perry was never a member of the PRCA, but he did have quite an impact on the sport of rodeo through the movie 8 Seconds.

Perry, who portrayed the late 1987 PRCA World Champion Bull Rider Lane Frost in the movie that debuted Feb. 25, 1994, passed away March 4 because of complications from a stroke. He was 52.

Perry had a prolific acting career on TV and in movies – rising to fame while playing Dylan McKay in the TV show Beverly Hills, 90210. Most recently, he had a starring role as Archie's dad on CW's hit show, Riverdale.

Although 8 Seconds took liberties in depicting Frost's story, the movie played a key role in keeping his legacy alive.

What's more, in countless bios on the PRCA's website – prorodeo.com – numerous cowboys were inspired to rodeo after watching 8 Seconds.

Frost passed away July 30, 1989, at Cheyenne (Wyo.) Frontier Days. He was 25. Frost was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 1990.

–PRCA