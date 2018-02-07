80 Years of Making Hay, Kramer Manufacturing

Booth #704

With continuous advancements in technology, much of agriculture production barely resembles common practices of 100 years ago. But without the innovators of agriculture always looking at ways to improve processes, the evolution of the industry might look much different. Fortunately for today's hay producers, Leo Kramer started Kramer Manufacturing in 1937 in an effort to do hay production better.

The company started out building hay sweeps, underslungs, and winches for hay stackers. In 1970 the stack mover was added to the product lineup to make it easier for ranchers to move haystacks. Over time, Kramer Manufacturing has expanded to offer a full line of hay equipment including round bale processors, bale retrievers and movers.

A blacksmith and visionary, Leo Kramer set out to build a company on integrity, quality, loyalty and innovation dedicated to serving farmers and ranchers across North Central Nebraska. After four generations, his values continue to provide the cornerstone that the company is built upon.

"We're still a family-owned company with three generations that come into work every day," said Kramer's great grandson, Brett Gokie. "When we deliver equipment to our customers, 90 percent of the time the owner of the company is the one hooking it up to the tractor. Our customers know if they have a question or concern, they can always get one of us on the phone."

That personalized customer service along with, quality American-made products is what keeps word of mouth spreading among hay producers and demand for Kramer Manufacturing products high.

MATE Show attendees can visit with Brent Gokie and check out the bale processor he has on hand at Booth #704 inside the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark. For more information on Kramer Manufacturing, visit http://www.kramermanufacturing.com. To learn more about the MATE Show and Home and Health Expo, visit http://www.themateshow.com

