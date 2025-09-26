80th Newell Ram Show and Sale Wraps Up

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

NEWELL, SD – At the 80TH Annual Newell Ram Show on Sept. 18 Wade Kopren of Bison, S.D. judged the show and sorted the classes. He chose Lot #33 a Rambouillet from Chapman Rambouillet of Bison, S.D. as the Supreme Champion Ram. He chose Lot #102 a Suffolk from Dave Pearson, Hettinger, N.D. as the Supreme Champion Ewe.

The Erk Bros. of Newell, S.D. had the Champion Pen of Range Rams. The supreme fleece went to Dally Myers of Mud Butte, S.D.

The Raymond Garness Memorial Youth Credit went to Josie Tish of New Underwood, S.D. She was able to take the $500 credit and apply it towards the purchase of a sheep on sale day at the Newell event.

The next day on Sept. 19 was the ram and ewe sale with Hewitt Land Company commanding the auction block and DV Auction providing online bidding. Just over 170 head of rams and ewes sold buyers both online and in the seats. The sale averaged $548 for ewes and $938 for rams.

The top selling lot was Lot #33 from Chapman Rambouillet selling for $3800 to Ryle Millar, Sturgis, S.D.

Find out more information at newellramsale.com.

Supreme Champion Ewe at the 2025 Newell Ram Show was a Suffolk shown by Dave Pearson of Hettinger, N.D. image-48

Supreme Champion Ram at the 2025 Newell Ram Show was shown by Chapman Rambouillet of Bison, S.D. image-49

–Newell Ram Sale