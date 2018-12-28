9th Annual Lamb Jam Tour

The American Lamb Board (ALB) is excited to announce the 2019 Lamb Jam Tour dates and locations. It all begins in 2019 on •March 31 in Austin, Texas.

•Austin, TX – March 31

•Washington, DC – April 14

•Seattle, WA – May 19

•Boston, MA – June 23

•San Francisco – July 21•

Denver, CO – August 25 – NEW FOR 2019

Lamb Jam brings together top local chefs and lamb lovers to celebrate flavorful American Lamb. ALB started the event series in 2010 as a way to build awareness and excitement about American Lamb in key markets. The tour now includes events in 6 cities with Denver being the newest market added for 2019. The event brings together local influencers including chefs, butchers, farmers and ranchers, and media to expose consumers to the amazing flavor, versatility and approachability of American Lamb. Over the past 8 years the tour has reached more than 200 chefs, more than 10,000 consumers and connected lamb suppliers with new customers.

Chefs will be showcasing their lamb dishes in one of four Global Flavor categories – Asian, Mediterranean, Latin and Middle Eastern. The winners in each market will earn a place at the Lamb Jam National Finale to compete for the title of Lamb Jam Master!

At the six events during 2019, attendees will enjoy interactive entertainment including butcher and cooking demos, live music, giveaways, games, samples of local beer and cocktails and more! You can find out more and take advantage of the Flock Ticket Special (4 tickets for the price of 3 now through 1/1/19) at https://www.americanlambjam.com/. Use code: FLOCK 2019 for the discount.

–American Lamb Board