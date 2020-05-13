A & B Cattle

TSLN Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: April 2, 2020

Location: Bassett, NE

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Support Local Journalism Donate



Averages:

133 Total Angus Bulls – $4,871

Lot 9 at $13,000 was A & B Gold Rush 9220. DOB: 02/14/2019; Sired by EZAR Gold Rush 6001; MGS: GAR Prophet. He sold to Larry and Donita Boska of Spencer, NE.

Lot 18 at $10,750 was A & B Deluxe 9113. DOB: 02/9/2019; Sired by Diablo Deluxe; MGS: Sitz Logic Y46. He sold to David and Lisa McCarthy of Newport, NE.

Lot 1 at $10,500 was A & B Gold Rush 9008. DOB:01/31/2019; Sired by EZAR Gold Rush 6001; MGS: EXAR Rito. He sold to Tom Huckfeldt of Ogallala, NE.

Lot 80 at $10,000 was A & B Capitalist 9166. DOB: 02/11/2019; Sired by LD Capitalist 316; MGS: A & B Spotlite 3056. He sold to Randy Stoner of Kilgore, NE.