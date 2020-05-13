A & B Cattle
TSLN Rep: Drew Feller
Date of Sale: April 2, 2020
Location: Bassett, NE
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Support Local Journalism
Averages:
133 Total Angus Bulls – $4,871
Lot 9 at $13,000 was A & B Gold Rush 9220. DOB: 02/14/2019; Sired by EZAR Gold Rush 6001; MGS: GAR Prophet. He sold to Larry and Donita Boska of Spencer, NE.
Lot 18 at $10,750 was A & B Deluxe 9113. DOB: 02/9/2019; Sired by Diablo Deluxe; MGS: Sitz Logic Y46. He sold to David and Lisa McCarthy of Newport, NE.
Lot 1 at $10,500 was A & B Gold Rush 9008. DOB:01/31/2019; Sired by EZAR Gold Rush 6001; MGS: EXAR Rito. He sold to Tom Huckfeldt of Ogallala, NE.
Lot 80 at $10,000 was A & B Capitalist 9166. DOB: 02/11/2019; Sired by LD Capitalist 316; MGS: A & B Spotlite 3056. He sold to Randy Stoner of Kilgore, NE.
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Tri-State Livestock News’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, relevant coverage of the livestock industry.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User