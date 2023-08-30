A family affair: The Howell sisters moving up in breakaway roping

Brooke Howell and her younger sister Shayla Hall have broken out strong into the breakaway scene this year. Both sisters had other priorities prior to this year while they were still competing, however the stars aligned, and they were able to enter more than before. They’re only two of the four Howell sisters from Belle Fourche, South Dakota, and while the whole family is competitive, these two have had a standout season.

Brooke is currently sitting second in the Badlands Circuit breakaway standings. After selling her main horse to Shayla, her goal this year was to simply make the circuit finals; however, a green eight-year-old mare she took in for training changed her plans.

Lisa and Gus Garnhart sent her “Dixie” in February of this year. “I was just supposed to give her a job and see if she turned out,” Brooke said. She took to breakaway quickly and Brooke was able to use her during the Fourth of July rodeos, just her third and fourth rodeos ever. Her mental capacity for pressure is what allowed Brooke to surpass her original goal for the summer, and now has her eyes set on qualifying for the Dodge Circuit Finals.

Shayla previously ran track for the University of Wyoming. During her time there she tried to rodeo for the college her sophomore year, but Covid-19 put a halt to their season. She decided it was best to just rodeo during the summers at that time in her life. After graduating she felt as if she was finally able to commit to rodeo in a way she couldn’t before. The commitment payed off as she now sits 27th in the breakaway standings for the WPRA. Her goal for this year is to stay within the top 30 to get into the big winter rodeos.

She has spent the most time competing this summer on “Willy,” her husband, Brenten Hall’s, high school calf roping horse. When they started dating, she noticed he wasn’t being used and decided to take him over, “he’s a diamond in the rough,” she said.

When their schedules align, Shayla and Brenten travel together as much as they can. The whole month of June they got to haul together and rodeo in Canada, “my husband believes in me and we’re a really great team,” she said. For her, the purpose of this year was to, “get her feet wet” and set herself up for a chance at making the finals in 2024.

Shayla’s favorite rodeo this year was Cheyenne Frontier Days where she finished third in the average. Although it was her first time ever roping there, the long score and electric atmosphere couldn’t shake her. “I didn’t go hard enough to get in before, and it exceeded my expectations for sure, being able to get in and do well my first time.”

Brooke found Burwell, Nebraska to be her favorite rodeo, and not just because she won it this summer. “We weren’t ever on finished horses growing up, we were mounted but had to work at it while we were learning,” she said. Which made Burwell’s walking fresh, chute drawn calves and unique set up appealing to her. The ability to score sharp and keep her horse honest worked in her favor.

When the two travel together, they feed off of each other in a way that only sisters can. “We understand each other’s competitive side, we have each other’s back,” said Brooke, “I feel like I am able to rely on her, like she always has my best interest in mind.”

“It’s the best situation in my opinion,” she added.

Brooke won the Pro Rodeo in Douglas, Wyoming earlier this month and placed in some bigger rodeos over the Fourth of July, staying within the Badlands Circuit. As the rodeo season winds down, she plans on entering the mare she has roped on all summer in local jackpots and rodeos, this time in the barrel racing.

Brooke Howell roping on the Fourth of July in Mandan, North Dakota. Jackie Jensen Photography | Courtesy image HowellIMG_3374

Last summer Brooke and her boyfriend Riley Curuchet spent the majority of their time ranching and managing a handful of yearlings. This summer, Riley and her dad have been roping together and the opportunity to be close to home has made her especially thankful for the set-up she had growing up. “Once you leave home, you realize how nice it is to have the facilities and connections that you do.”

Shayla recently split the first-round win at the Fallon County Fair and Rodeo in Baker, Montana, then won the second round and average with a time of 4.3 seconds on two calves. She tied for fourth in the first round for $1,755.45 with Jill Tanner in Coeur dAlene, Idaho, and got a piece of the money in the first round of Kennewick, Washington, with a seven-way tie for eighth place.

Shayla smiling after roping her calf. Photo by Clay Guardipee

Shayla ropes her calf at Cheyenne Frontier Day Park. Photo by Jackie Jensen Photography

