A Few Thoughts by John Nalivka: Herd size and inventory building

For years, I have tracked the USDA Census of Agriculture data for the breakdown of the number of beef cow-calf operations by cowherd size with the most recent for Census 2022 released in early 2023. While the data concerns information from two years ago, it is still relevant to what is occurring in the industry today regarding a major topic of discussion – herd building.

The U.S. cattle inventory is largely driven by the smaller producers with less than 100 cows. In 2022, there were 557,075 cow-calf operations with less than 100 cows accounting for 89.5% of total cow-calf operations and 39.5% of the total cows. The total number of operations represented a 15% drop from the 2017 Census. While these smallest operations accounted for about the same percentage of the total cow-calf operations, they accounted for a smaller percentage of the total cows – down from 44% in the 2017 Census. I have once again thrown a lot of numbers out, but the point I want to make is that from 2017 to 2022, there was a significant decline in the number of cow operations with less than 100 cows and these operations held a smaller percentage of the total cows.

While many of the operations that I have described increased the size of their base cow herd and moved up the scale to the next size herd size in the Census survey of 100 – 499 cows, there were also many that simply exited the industry. This would have been evident in that survey year as drought significant financial issues were the drivers to liquidation. And, unlike previous herd liquidation in previous cattle cycles, there were many producers with cow-calf herds who exited the industry permanently. If that is the case, then this will be a major factor impacting both the pace and the extent of herd building going forward.

There has been movement toward larger operations. I have often made that statement and the 2022 survey statement would support that. The only operations to drop in number were those with a herd size less than 100 cows and those with 100 – 499 cows. All other operations gained in the number of operations. But, even then, while the total number of operations fell from 2017 to 2022, there was movement toward increased herd size within all categories. The most significant increase in the number of operations was in operations with 500 – 999 cows with a 19% increase from the 2017 survey and this followed and 8% increase from 2012 to 2017.

Expansion or liquidation of U.S. cattle numbers is mostly driven by small operations, and I do believe that the decline in their number will be a key factor that will impact the pace of herd growth going forward.