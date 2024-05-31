A Few Thoughts by John Nalivka: Let’s talk Cattle on Feed



Feedlot inventories are declining. Not that I needed the May 1 Cattle on Feed report to confirm what I expected or knew, but the report indicated a 1 percent year-over-year on-feed inventory drop with April placements were down 6 percent and April marketings of finished cattle posting a 10 percent year-over-year increase. As you might have expected, my goal in writing this commentary goes beyond simply reporting about the most recent cattle-on-feed statistics from the USDA report and that is to once again make the case for what I believe would be positive changes in USDA cattle surveys.

I recently expressed my thoughts on the USDA’s decision to discontinue the Mid-Year Cattle Inventory expressing that I didn’t have a problem with the decision. As I expected, I may be the lone voice expressing that opinion. However, my thoughts go beyond simply thinking that we can do without the Mid-Year Cattle Inventory and I bring this up again because it relates to the Cattle on Feed as well. As I suggested in the other article, I think the time, effort, and money spent would be much more valuable if it went toward enhancing the information generated in the cattle on feed report and this could start with discontinuing the monthly reports and instead releasing “beefed up” Feedlot Inventory reports released on a quarterly basis. USDA discontinued the Quarterly Cattle on Feed Reports in about 1996. In my opinion, those reports were much more insightful regarding the flow of potential fed cattle numbers than the monthly reports.

The information gathered for the monthly reports can be very unpredictable. It’s the nature of the beast. It is information gathered that is portraying a short-term state in the feedlot industry that is being used to anticipate short, medium, and longer market conditions based on expected performance of the cattle and the market. By reducing the release of these reports to a Quarterly basis, I believe the information will become more predictable with regard to the flow of finished cattle into the market. More importantly, the consistency of information will be greater, therefore reducing “market noise” and thus, volatility.

Managing risk across the beef industry supply chain is becoming increasingly critical and this requires timely, quality information concerning all aspects of supply and demand providing the foundation for solid analysis and projections. The end result is well-informed decision-making