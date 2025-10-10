A Few Thoughts by John Nalivka: The cost of regulations on ranching



Reading about the USDA’s concern for farmers and ranchers brings one thought to mind – the

impact of regulations. While I believe that Secretary of Agriculture Rollins has the best of intentions

for U.S. agriculture, I am not sure how the government can play a role in building cattle herds other

than to reduce regulations that lead to increased costs of production. With their finances benefiting

from record-high cattle prices, I do not believe America’s ranchers need any assistance from the

USDA to build cattle herds. Aside from the key issues that I have discussed over the last several

months that are currently playing a role in that decision, I tend to get nervous when I see the words

government and herd building in the same sentence!

Secretary Rollins was on the right track when she indicated in her September 25th Memorandum of

Understanding the agency’s “commitment to understanding and protecting U.S. ag producers

from burdens imposed by high input costs.” Taking that statement to the next step, many of those

high input costs are related to or are the direct result of regulations.

There are many costs associated with raising cattle, but a large share of those costs is associated

with grazing. Drought that limits or totally derails grazing is a key factor of the cattle cycle. Grazing is

the primary resource for raising cattle and in the Western U.S., a large share of grazing is on federal

land. Critical disputes often arise on Federal lands that can impact a ranch with a federal grazing

permit and oftentimes, impact ranch costs of production. The politics of managing wild horse

numbers is one of those.

Wild horses have once again become a major focus as sound grazing management. As has often

been the case, the wild horse numbers have simply become overwhelming and in the attempt to

remove horses, the Bureau of Land Management has met strong opposition and lawsuits. This has

been a major controversy in southwestern Wyoming. Ranchers who are dependent on federal

grazing leases are directly impacted by an issue like wild horses and it is not without a cost,

oftentimes, an exceedingly excessive cost. I know this from personal experience as an expert to

discuss the cost impact on the ranch in a court case that went on for 15 years.

We know why the U.S. cattle inventory has fallen to a 75-year low and costs of production have

played a key role. And, in that regard, the best advice I can offer to Secretary Rollins in her effort to

address these rising costs, which I do believe she is sincere in her statement, is to eliminate and

reduce regulations on the cattle industry.