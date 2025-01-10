A Few Thoughts by John Nalivka: U.S. labor productivity and cowherd productivity

I recently wrote about productivity and its impact on the beef industry. These productivity gains are not unique to the beef industry, The entire red meat and poultry industry has become more productive and in fact, we have seen this across all of agriculture. It is not my intention to harp on this topic, but the impact is significant, and this goes beyond agriculture and to the U.S. economy.

Worker productivity as defined by the total output of the economy divided by the total number of hours that Americans have worked posted a 2% gain during third quarter 2024. This was the fifth straight quarterly gain of 2% or more and far surpasses the five years before the pandemic when there was only two straight quarters with gains of 2% or higher.

So, you ask where is this discussion headed and what does productivity in the beef industry have to do with productivity in the U.S. economy? The short answer is that, just as American workers are the source of economic growth in the U.S. economy, the U.S. cattle herd impacts economic growth in the beef industry. When American workers become more productive, this fuels economic growth. But at the same time, that productivity reduces the demand on the labor force. Similarly, a more productive cowherd fuels the growth of beef production which in turn reduces the need to increase cow numbers to generate that same growth. This was the crux of my article on beef productivity that I referenced.

Every analyst has an opinion about the timing and speed of growing the cattle herd. These opinions are based partly on market analysis but also based on opinions of cattlemen’s intentions which concern many distinct factors – mine included. We are mostly on the same page as most indicators point to slow growth in rebuilding of the U.S. cattle herd. This is an important discussion. However, more important is the implication of not needing as many cows to produce the same amount of beef as we did 10 years ago or even 5 years ago. The implications for every aspect of the industry from business management to resource management are substantial.

This topic of herd productivity does not appear in many of the discussions or articles about herd building going forward. It should. Productivity gains do impact the rate of herd growth, but at the same time, create other challenges and opportunities for the industry, not the least of which is capacity.