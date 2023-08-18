A good and perfect gift: Remembering Terrel Vineyard 

Terrel Vineyard was happiest horseback. He loved doctoring calves, riding colts, roping, and sharing his love for horses and ranching with his three young stepdaughters.

Vineyard was killed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 near Oshkosh, Nebraska. He passed from this life atop his good horse with a rope in his hand. He leaves behind his wife, Stacey, of four months, three stepdaughters, sister Tori, parents Shawn and Nancy, and many thousands of friends.

Until the time of his death, Terrel and Stacey were building their life together, expanding their cow herd, renovating their home, and raising their girls. Twins Maddie and Aubree turned six this week, and Blayke turned four in June.

Terrel5

“When Terrel and I connected, he stepped into the father figure role seamlessly,” Stacey says. “The girls and I were his world. He was so proud of us, as we were him. I will never ever forget how much love he showed us. We joined Terrel on the ranch two winters ago. Checking heavies horseback, bottle feeding, putting out salt and mineral, fencing, checking water… Maddie, Aubree, and Blayke were ranch hands in the making. Joining him on weekend roping trips were the girls’ favorite vacations. We had so many big plans as a family and to know it was abruptly stopped shatters me.”

“The small bit of life I shared with him here on this Earth was such a good and perfect gift, and I am grateful for every moment we shared, and while I would trade all I own and more to have loved him for so much longer […] .I stand by this when I say it, that I would do it all again, even knowing what I do now because knowing him, loving him, and being his bride has been worth every single-tear soaked late night I have spent in the shadow of grief since losing him.” Until Heaven Parts Us by Alyssa Patterson

Terrel gave his daughters a taste of the experience he had as a child with his own dad. When he was three years old, his family moved from the Haythorn Ranch to Oshkosh, where his dad, Shawn, started his own operation and mom, Nancy, began working in town full time.

Shawn took his children with him every day when he was working for himself, day working for other ranches, or fencing. “They had to ride as fast as I did,” says Shawn. “And they did well. Pretty soon, people wanted to make sure I was bringing them because they needed extra help. We’d leave when we were building fence leave at 5:30 a.m. and work until 9 o’clock at night. The kids would go like that with me every day. It was a lot of work but it was fun times.” So it was until Tori and Terrel were school-aged.

Taken too soon. Terrel Vineyard was a loving father, husband, and skilled cowboy tragically killed June 21. Courtesy photo. Terrel1

Vineyard enjoyed day working and serving as a part-time brand inspector in addition to building on his own operation alongside his dad. Courtesy photo. Terrel2

Roping and cowboying were Vineyard’s favorite pastimes. He spent several summers working for Paul Griemsman training rope horses, and had a successful youth and college rodeo career. Courtesy photo. Terrel3

Though Shawn did not grow up rodeoing, his kids had the opportunity to start roping at neighbor’s arenas until they eventually built one at home. Terrel qualified for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo twice, continued rodeoing through high school, and rodeoed on a scholarship at Laramie County Community College for three years, competing in all three timed events.

A horse that Shawn bought for Terrel when he was about seven was a mainstay for the majority of his rodeo career. “Everybody that knows Terrel will know ‘Cowboy,'” says Shawn. Cowboy won the American Quarter Horse Association Horse of the Year in the Nebraska Junior High Rodeo Association three times, and Cowboy was still in the A-string when Terrel went to college. Cowboy was present at his funeral, too.

In the summers during and after college, Terrel worked for horse trainer, Paul Griemsman of Piedmont, South Dakota. Though he thoroughly enjoyed training rope horses, when Shawn had the opportunity to expand, Terrel came home to work for him while building own herd. He also worked as a part-time brand inspector and day worked for other operations when he could.

Stacey came to the attention of Terrel in 2020. After brief interactions with her, he told his friends, “I’m going to marry her someday.” The two were wed in a private ceremony with their daughters on Feb. 10, 2023. They planned to have a larger reception on Aug. 26.

A book excerpt has been a great help for Stacey when she cannot find the words to express her grief.

In the wake of Terrel’s passing, the family feels the support of the Oshkosh community and rodeo and agriculture communities. Shawn says, “It’s just been humbling. The support’s been unreal.”

An estimated 1,000 people were in attendance at his funeral. Attendees were encouraged to bring their horses to honor Terrel, and roughly 160 riders were counted in the arena. The numbers are a testament to his far-reaching friendships across Nebraska and beyond. Shawn told his children, “Don’t be like me, be better than me. I think both of them did that by a large margin.”

Terrel and Stacey’s calves sold well on Wednesday of this week via video auction in Cheyenne.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, Van Newkirk Herefords – for whom Terrel often day worked – sold the pick of their 2023 replacement heifers to Glenn Ranches of Hindsville, Arkansas for $28,000, which was donated to Terrel’s wife and daughters. In addition, 32 other bidders donated a further $27,500.

Haythorn Land and Cattle Company – another ranch Terrel enjoyed day working for – donated the proceeds from an online auction of a filly hand-picked by Craig to the family. She was purchased by good family friends of Terrel, Dan and Annette Frerichs, for $7,500. Many more private donations were made through Haythorns.

Stacey says, “Thank you to everyone who has lent a hand to us during this difficult time – ones who know us, and ones who do not. The support system our friends, family and community have shown us is impeccable. We truly live in the best community and I am forever thankful for everything everyone has done for us.”

“It has been seven weeks since my husband has passed away and I still cannot put the words together like I would like,” said Stacey. “He truly was best and nothing shy of it. He showed and taught us what true love is. I have been nose deep in a book this past week that I have connected with in so many ways. Until Heaven Parts Us by Alyssa Patterson.”

“God knew when his last day on Earth would be and by divine design, he crossed our paths just in time to fall in love and become husband and wife before he would be called home to heaven.”