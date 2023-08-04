A Good Day at “The Dad”: TSLN Athletes Fare Well in Cheyenne

The Daddy of ’em All at Cheyenne Frontier Days is where tradition and prestige intersect. To compete there is an honor; to win is a dream. “I don’t know if you can think of a more iconic rodeo than Cheyenne,” said Joey Williams, this year’s breakaway roping champion from Volberg, Montana. Williams grew up in Harding County, South Dakota.

Williams certainly felt the weight of her win after she roped her final calf in 3.8 to top the field, giving an emotional interview immediately following. The shootout round format left no room for error, but her and her horse, Baybe Bullet, made the same run they made all week, which is no small task. The 20-foot barrier and wide-open arena challenge the consistency of the best of competitors. After her calf was caught, she glanced up to the stands to see her three children, sister, and niece and nephew cheering loudly. She happily returned their wave.

A ranch wife and a mother to three, Joey Williams balances the life of a professional athlete with her priorities at home with grace. She and home raised “Baybe Bullet” topped the field on Sunday with a 3.8 second breakaway run. Jackie Jensen Photography | Courtesy photo cfdWilliams1

Another native of South Dakota wound up with a championship buckle. While the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally ramps up in Eli Lord’s hometown, he was busy rumbling the steer wrestling roster for the win on Sunday. He borrowed a horse from Carson Good named Mario and caught a haze from Carson’s dad, Allen, throughout the week – a recipe for success. Goods, lifelong supporters and competitors of bulldogging, are just as elated about the win.

Lord was also CFD champion in 2019. He thrives in the setup because of his horsemanship, he said. “There’s a lot of variables go into the bull dogging there. The horse you ride has a bigger part to play than a lot of other places. That’s something I do well: ride a horse well and set the run up. And I’ve been really fortunate to have great guys haze for me there,” said Lord.

His brother, Levi, currently the number one ranked heeler in the world, stood in the box with him for support during the short round.

One of Eli Lord’s strengths is horsemanship, which is key to his repeat success at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Jackie Jensen Photography | Courtesy photo cfdLord1-1

Q (short for Quinten) Taylor is barely old enough to buy himself a beer at the beer gardens, but the celebration there was a special one after his week in Cheyenne. The native of Nanton, Alberta calls Wyoming his second home after being recruited to the Casper College rodeo team by Sandy Bob Forbes. His parents and Forbes surprised him by being in attendance at the short round.

It was a week of redemption for Taylor. In the preliminaries, he had a “rematch” with Awesome Sauce, a horse he missed his markout on a few weeks ago at the NFR Open. Scoring an 83.5 got him to the semifinals, where he drew another familiar horse. Fittingly called All or Nothing, Taylor had no luck getting on him at last year’s CFD. This year, however, he was 90 points to win the semifinals. His short round ride was no less impressive – an 89.5 – that he was pleased with. Ryder Sanford rode just after Taylor, breaking the arena record with a 92.5 on Black Tie. “I don’t mind being second to that,” he said. “Sage Newman also made a great ride to tie me. It was just a phenomenal day of bronc riding.”

Taylor’s success in Cheyenne tracks his growth as a competitor, which is perhaps leading to a deserved first NFR qualification. Thanks to winning just over $9,000 in Cheyenne, he has now been launched to 11th in the world standings. After a short, three-day reprieve, he will stay on the road until the regular season ends on Sept. 30. He travels with Ben Anderson and Logan Hay, two NFR qualifiers. They hope to see the whole rig competing in Las Vegas come December.

Newman, the current #1 man in the bronc riding from Melstone, Montana, continues to show his dominance on the road, where he seems to thrive. Last year, he set a regular season earnings record a month before the season ended. He placed 5th at last year’s NFR. This year, he won’t break the same record again, but he still has a comfortable $17,000 lead over Stetson Wright, with $189,921.04 won so far.

Lord will also finish out his season as strong as he can, making up ground. This win was the boost he needed, both for his standings and his confidence. Far from out of it, he is currently at 26th in the world, and he hopes to “win about $30,000 more” for his shot at a first NFR qualification.

Like Lord, Williams’s July was not as fruitful as she’d hoped. Placing in Spanish Fork and Ogden, Utah helped her climb out of a slump before CFD. “One calf can turn it around. You have to take it all in stride,” she said. She is comfortably sitting at 9th in the world, but her rest-of-season game plan will be taken day by day. A mom of three who ranches with her husband, Williams’s priorities lie at home. However, she knows it will take “a lot of money” to make it to the NFBR this year (one reason a proposed rodeo count for breakaway roping is being voted upon this week), and will make the most of her remaining rodeos in the northwest.

Summer Kosel of Glenham, South Dakota broke her own arena record in the barrel racing during the short round with a 16.97. Last year, her and FireWaterFrenchFame “Apollo” set the record of 17.02 last year during the performances.

Kosel’s celebration on Sunday was short-lived, however, when Sue Smith promptly broke her record again with a 16.89. In a historic day for barrel racing, Kosel still took home reserve champion honors and paycheck. She is currently 21st in the world.

A broken record, broken. Summer Kosel and “Apollo” broke the Frontier Park arena record, only to have it broken again moments later. The South Dakota cowgirl still took home second place honors at the Daddy of ’em All. Jackie Jensen Photography. Kosel

Cole Reiner, the 4th highest ranked bareback rider from Kaycee, Wyoming, also placed second in his event, lining out the 24-year old’s hopeful fourth NFR qualification.

Cole Reiner of Kaycee, Wyoming sits at fourth in the world, and his second-place finish at Cheyenne Frontier Days is keeping him on track for a fourth NFR qualification. Jackie Jensen Photography | Courtesy photo cfdReiner

Other competitors placing at CFD from the Tri-State Livestock News region include:

Bareback Riding:

2. Cole Reiner – Buffalo, WY: 87.5

4. Ben Kramer – Max, ND: 87

Steer Wrestling:

1.Eli Lord – Sturgis, SD: 5.9

4. Tate Petrak – Martin, SD; 6.8

5. Cameron Morman – Glen Ullin, ND; 7.3

Team Roping:

4. Clayton Van Aken/Cullen Teller – Yoder, WY/Ault, CO; 9.5

6. Junior Dees/ Ross Ashford – Aurora, SD/Lott, TX

Saddle Bronc Riding:

2/3. Q Taylor – Casper, WY; 89.5

2/3. Sage Newman – Melstone, MT; 89.5

5. Shorty Garrett – Eagle Butte, SD; 87

Barrel Racing:

2. Summer Kosel – Glenham, SD; 16.97

Breakaway Roping:

1.Joey Williams – Volberg, MT; 3.8

3. Shayla Hall – Belle Fourche, SD; 4.0

4. Brandy Schaack – Chadron, NE; 4.4

Bull Riding:

5. Parker Breding – Edgar, MT; 86.5

6. Riggin Shippy – Colome, SD; 86