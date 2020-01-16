A Hoof Abscess Vet Kit

If you use the IV bag, you will use elasticon or vet wrap at the top of the bag to tape it on the foot as seen in this image. Images courtesy Jenn Zeller



Here’s the who, what, where, when and how, of what to keep on hand at all times, in case your horse ends up with a pesky hoof abscess.

Who will need this kit?

Well, you and the horse, of course. Basically if you own a horse and are responsible for his care you need to know how to do what I’m about to share with you.

What will you need?

Epsom Salt

The Sauce (Use Code PRP-82546 for a discount) or Spurrs Big Fix or Diluted Iodine.

A Clean Bucket or IV bag with the top cut off

1 gallon of Warm to Hot Water

A Gauze Hoof Pad or something similar

Magnesium Poultice

Gauze bandage

Vet-Wrap

Elasticon

Duct Tape

How you will start:

I like to soak the foot in 1 gallon of hot water, with roughly one cup of epsom salt, and one to two cups of The Sauce, Spurrs or Iodine. Soaking the foot in this mixture helps to draw out the infection. You can also add lavender or eucalyptus oil to the mixture. Both are anti-bacterial and help draw out soreness. If you’d rather use the IV bag, cut the top of it off, and put the mixture in the bag. Less water is needed this way which allows for more epsom salt and iodine to touch the foot. If you use the IV bag, you will use elasticon or vet wrap at the top of the bag to tape it on the foot as seen in the image below. Soak for 10-20 minutes.

Once the foot is soaked and clean, it’s time to bandage it up.

Step 1. Mag Poultice on the bottom of the foot.

Step 2. Place a hoof pad or a cotton bandage under the foot.

Step 3. If I using the hoof pad, I then wrap the foot in gauze

Step 4. Wrap over all of the above with vet wrap and then secure with elasticon at the top.

Step 5. Cover the bottom of the hoof with duct tape or an easy boot if you have one.

The poultice should stay on for 24-36 hours for maximum efficacy. If the horse doesn’t regain soundness after that point in time, you’d want to soak it again, and repeat it, or call your farrier/vet to see if they can find it and open it up.

Go to cavvysavvy.tsln.com to see a video of the process.

–Cavvy Savvy