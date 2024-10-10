A K Horse Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: Sept. 15, 2024
Location: Black Hills Rodeo Grounds, Belle Fourche, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
Geldings Avg.: $14,107
Mares Avg.: $13,000
Weanling Colts Avg.: $3,000
Yearling/2 year old average $3,100
This was the 3rd Annual sale for AK Horse Sales hosted by Amanda Kammerer with horses from select consignors. There was a very nice selection of working ranch horses and arena horses. New this year was the addition of 2024 weanling colts that were very well received.
Highlights:
Lot 6, GIMMIEA SMOKE SIGNAL, 2018 Bay mare sired by Gimmie A Gun x Red Spotted Pup from by Paul & Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, SD to Deb Mailoux for $27,000.
Lot 12, OKIES SONIC BOON, 2017 Sorrel gelding sired by Boongoesthedynamite x Poco Okie Doke from Hardy White, Torrington, WY to Curtis Rankin for $20,750 .
Lot 30, GOLD PEPPY KING, 2018 Palomino gelding sired by GB King Holly 14 x Gold Peppy Freckles from Brandon & JoAnn Moody, Edgemont, SD to Alan Timm for $20,000
Lot 22, COLONAL LARKS, 2018 Bay gelding sired by Twist of Colonel x Rugged Lark from Zane & Juanita Williams, Hammond, MT to Erin Ellingson for $18,500.
High Selling Weanling:
Lot 16, GIRLS GOTTA STREAK K, 2024 Bay Roan filly sired by A Streak of Law x BHR Super Frost from Pam Kammerer, Rapid City, SD to Lonnie & Kristy Richards for $3,000.
High Selling Yearling:
Lot 2, SHORTYS PLAYIN DUDE, 2023 Palomino stud sired by Coronas Dun Playin x One Shy Gun from Caron’s Quarter Horses, Rapid City, SD to Jake Foster for $4,750.