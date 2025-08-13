A Lot at Stake at the Central States Fair Range Days Rodeo

The Central States Fair Range Days Rodeo isn’t just another summer stop. For many Badlands Circuit contestants, the stakes couldn’t be higher as one of the last opportunities to earn points toward qualifying for the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo and the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

Adding to the pressure, Range Days is also the final qualifying event for the ND Rough Rider Cup, PRCA’s richest one-head rodeo, held Sept. 19–21. Launched in 2024 in Mandan, ND, the Cup ranks among the top 10 highest-paying rodeos in the country and has quickly become a can’t-miss event for both fans and contestants.

The Dakota Community Bank & Trust ND Rough Rider Cup is unique in its format, with the top 28 athletes in the world standings receiving automatic invitations, joined by champions from four qualifying rodeos: Roughrider Days in Dickinson, Mandan Rodeo Days, Deadwood’s Days of ’76, and finally the Range Days Rodeo in Rapid City. This system gives Badlands Circuit talent the rare chance to compete right alongside rodeo world champions and the biggest names in the sport.

The timing of the ND Rough Rider Cup in September adds another layer of intensity. With the PRCA season winding down, many cowboys arrive in Mandan fighting for a spot in the top 15 to secure their NFR invitation. It is also the final Cinch Playoff Series rodeo to qualify for the SD Governor’s Cup in Sioux Falls. For some, such as 5X World Champion steer wrestler Tyler Waguespack or Bareback Riding Rookie of the Year Weston Timberman, it meant securing their ticket to Las Vegas. For others, it can be end of their hard-fought rodeo season.

The Cup is the vision of 12-time PBR Stock Contractor of the Year Chad Berger, produced in partnership with Dakota Rodeo Company and Chad Berger Bucking Bulls. Berger dreamed of bringing the world’s best to his hometown, recalling the days when top rodeo talent competed just across the river from North Dakota’s state capital. The new Dale Pahlke Rodeo Arena made that dream a reality, when it replaced the temporary track infield setup used during Mandan’s 4th of July Rodeo with a permanent, world-class facility.

In its first year, the ND Rough Rider Cup drew a jaw-dropping lineup with 623 combined NFR qualifications and 43 world titles among contestants. Yet it is not just about the legends. Fans get to see up-and-comers destined for Vegas, seasoned veterans still at the top of their game, and those heading to Las Vegas in December all in the same arena.

It is not just a rodeo either. The ND Rough Rider Cup weekend in Bismarck-Mandan also features the Hermanson/Kist Horse Sale right down the street, one of the largest and most respected horse sales in the upper Midwest, showcasing 1,500 head of horses. Several community events also run throughout the weekend, including the Bismarck Marathon, the Autumnfest Parade, and a fall festival with arts, crafts, live music, and entertainment. This turns the area into a hub of activity for visitors and families attending the ND Rough Rider Cup.

For contestants headed to Rapid City this August, the Range Days Rodeo is more than a chance to win a paycheck. It is a last shot at a season-defining run that could lead to Mandan, Minot, Sioux Falls, Las Vegas or a long winter waiting for another chance.

For more information about the ND Rough Rider Cup or to get ticket go to http://www.ndroughridercup.com .

–North Dakota Roughrider Cup