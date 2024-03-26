2024 Forage | A New Comprehensive Rangeland Wildlife Ecology and Conservation Resource

More than half of all lands worldwide and up to 70% of the Western U.S. are classified as rangelands ― uncultivated lands that often support grazing by domestic livestock. There has been extensive research and individual articles on wildlife that use rangelands in western North America, but the only combined resource has been a book from Paul Krausman, “Rangeland Wildlife,” that was published more than 25 years ago.

Until now.

A collaboration between three professors, Jeffrey Beck, Ph.D., at the University of Wyoming, Lance McNew, Ph.D., at Montana State University and David Dahlgren, Ph.D., at Utah State University, that was largely motivated by a need for updated information, has led to the availability of a new, open access book titled “Rangeland Wildlife Ecology and Conservation.”

“There has been a tremendous amount of research in this area over the last three decades,” said Beck, University of Wyoming professor of Ecosystem Science and Management and an editor and co-author of the new open-access book. “We now have new technology to answer some of the questions we couldn’t answer in the past. Overall, the way we look at wildlife has also changed. We had this opportunity to put this all together in one location.”

Collaborating with a cohort of around 100 authors, a few of whom contributed to Krausman’s earlier book that was published in 1996, this new book brings an exchange of ideas and discoveries together. Krausman, the editor of the earlier book, even wrote a forward in this book.

Not just about grazing nor just for educational institutions

“Rangeland Wildlife Ecology and Conservation” serves as an updated educational resource for students, professionals and the public, encompassing hunters, outdoor enthusiasts and ranchers alike. Beyond its educational value, the book is structured to examine influences on western rangelands — something that is applicable to many — in three different sections.

One of the book’s notable features is its thorough examination of the associations between wildlife and livestock grazing.

“The first section, Rangeland Ecosystems and Processes, has a chapter that discusses where livestock grazing began on western rangelands — its history, the species of livestock and also the entire process of providing forage including landownership,” Beck said. “There is also one chapter on western rangeland livestock production systems and grazing management and where one can learn quite a bit about grazing cattle and sheep on the western range. There’s another chapter on manipulating rangeland wildlife habitats and another chapter on the role and management of fire.”

Throughout, the authors address livestock grazing and the associations of different species, but it’s not only about grazing. There is also a section on species accounts where chapters include information on species interactions, including shared diseases between livestock and wildlife. Then, the final section of the book on social-ecological considerations goes more into aspects, including the topic of living with predators.

“We know that predators are also big a big issue for livestock producers,” Beck said. “This section goes more into those relevant social-ecological considerations.”

Access all or individual chapters that are most applicable to you

Open access wasn’t an option for the past resource many years ago, but it is now for this new book. Open access was intentional, aiming to facilitate easy access to valuable information for all.

“Open access gives readers the ability to go online to search for a certain chapter and find what they need,” Beck said. “This means you can select a chapter or chapters most applicable to you. Whether you want to learn about rangeland areas, large carnivores and rangelands or mule deer or sage grouse, you can select those chapters, or the book can be downloaded in entirety.”

The book has already been accessed over 70,000 times and continues to grow.

This is all a culmination of a multi-year project, unlike anything Beck has worked on before.

“I’ve written many journal articles and some book chapters, but this was my first experience writing a book as a co-editor,” Beck said. “It took us around three and a half years from conceptualizing the book and submitting our proposal to Springer to writing and revising, until the book was published as open access, and then following that, it came out as hard copies.”

It was time-intensive to get all the chapters written, reviewed and revised, but Beck said that he really enjoyed the interaction with the other co-authors throughout the process.

“The approximately 100 co-authors are all top experts in the field to write about these topics,” he said. “It is interesting and exciting to read about all the new ideas and what we’ve learned about so many different things in rangelands over the last few decades — and to be able to bring this all together in one resource for all.”

To view “Rangeland Wildlife Ecology and Conservation”, the book is available online and in print on the publisher’s website and through other major bookstores.