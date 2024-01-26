A nice winter break: Ludens family exhibits cattle in Black Hills Stock Show for 36 years and counting

For the 36th consecutive year, Luden Limousin cattle will be on display and consigned to the sale in Rapid City, South Dakota’s Black Hills Stock Show.

Gordy Ludens, whose grandchildren are the 6th generation on the Viborg, South Dakota farming and ranching operation, took over the family place 48 years ago. His great-grandfather homesteaded the place in the 1880s. Gordy was just six years old when his dad died, and at that point his mother leased the place out. His three older brothers worked for the renter, and when his mother died in 1976, Gordy bought the place. Ludens grow corn, beans, cattle and hay on their rural farm/ranch. Until about 10 years ago, Gordy fed 500-600 head of cattle per year as well.

Gordy started out with black cows bred to Charolais bulls, but in 1981, he bought his first Limousin bull. Gordy’s wife Pam has also been an integral part of the operation.

“My brother-in-law went to college in Huron and worked for a Limousin breeder. That breeder was having a dispersal, and I bought my first Limousins there in 1981. I bought a full blood bull and a purebred cow,” said Gordy.

He bred the bull to his black cows and before long, had purebred Limousin cows. In the Limousin breed, 87 percent Limousin is considered purebred.

Gordy said he didn’t sell bulls for about 10 years as he worked on building his herd. He entered his first cattle in the Black Hills Show Show in 1988 and was able to market a few cattle that way.

Ludens then hosted his very first bull sale in 1991, after selling “a handful” of bulls private treaty before that.

That was also the first year that the Ludens family took part in the National Western Stock Show in Denver.

The Black Hills Stock Show has “always been a good place to pick up new customers,” said Gordy.

Some of the best bulls he’s raised, in Gordy’s opinion, were brothers, Bank Account and Checking Account.

The Ludens family claimed the Supreme Champion bull in 2020 with a son of Bank Account. “That same year we won it, we also had the reserve champion bull in the Limousin show. He was out of Bank Account, too. That was a consistently popular bull,” said Gordy.

The family has shown the champion Limousin bull and/or heifer several times, but the Supreme Champion honors were a highlight.

Gordy’s son Michael and family are now a big part of the operation and the cattle showing endeavors.

Michael’s wife, Sarah and children Brooklyn (14), Emily (12), Baylor (7) and Kendall (5) are all active in the operation.

Although Michael didn’t attend the Black Hills Stock Show throughout high school – he couldn’t miss basketball practice – the event is now a favorite of his.

“It worked out well for dad when I was in high school. I’d help him get the cattle ready before he left – we’d get them washed and clipped, and then while he was off goofing around, I’d stay home and do chores,” he teased.

But since about 2006, Michael hasn’t missed a Black Hills Stock Show. Neighbors and in recent years, one of Gordy’s brothers stepped in to help with chores so both Michael and Gordy could be gone for a few days.

“The Black Hills Stock Show is almost like a reunion every year,” said Michael. “There are certain people you are used to seeing every year, and you meet new people.”

A highlight for both Michael and Gordy was selling a bull to a Kansas buyer for $10,000. Michael said he made good friends with the buyer and now visits with him about once a month. While the bull unfortunately was hurt after the first breeding season, the Ludens’ had collected him prior to selling him, so the buyer had access to semen and is still getting calves out of the bull, said Michael.

Gordy said the Black Hills Stock Show is “a nice winter break,” and added, “We enjoy the show so much that we just keep going.”

Michael said the facilities at the Monument are “the best” of any of the shows they attend. “It’s by far one of the best facilities we go to. It’s clean and warm. I look forward to it every year,” said Michael.

This year, Michael’s oldest daughter Brooklyn will join her dad and grandpa to help prep their 2 bulls and one bred heifer to be exhibited and sold at the Black Hills Stock Show. Michel himself will probably handle the cattle in the show ring, but he’ll appreciate Brooklyn’s energy and willingness to help as they feed, water and fit the cattle to get them ready for the ring.

Michael said that with his children becoming more interested in showing cattle, he plans to start raising some show heifers in the near future.

After watching his older sisters show cattle and growing envious of their banners and trophies, little Baylor decided he would show a heifer this summer in Rapid City at the Limousin Junior National show. “He acts like he’s done it for years,” said Michael. “He did great.”

Ludens First Dakota was the supreme champion at the Black hills stock show 2020. image-24

Kendall, Emily, Michael, Sarah, Brooklyn, and Baylor Ludens. image-25

LFLC Bank Account 701B was been the best bull they ever raised, said Michael. Michael Ludens | Courtesy photos image-26

Pam and Gordy Ludens have raised Limousin cattle since 1981. image-27

Brooklyn at the state fair this past year. Reserve champion breeding heifer FFA show image-28

Gordy checking over sale bulls. image-29

Gordy with LFLC Black Bandit in 1991 ludens-2