A Streak Of Fling: The $10 million sire died in September

The Fulton family, Valentine, Nebraska, posted on Facebook that their ranch’s foundation stallion, A Streak Of Fling, had passed away: “After 21 wonderful years together and millions of milestones achieved, the inevitable day has arrived — our program’s cornerstone stallion, A Streak Of Fling, has been laid to rest at the age of 25.

“We mourn the loss of ‘Streaker,’ who was euthanized on September 5, 2024, after unexpected complications occurred during recovery from a scheduled surgery. We know many in the industry will mourn alongside us, but we find comfort in knowing he left this world on his own terms. We smile knowing Brian is welcoming him in Heaven with open arms. The arena is groomed, and the calves are ready to run a few more together.

“Looking back, I can see how Brian and Streaker both beat the odds. Brian’s fight with glioblastoma, and how long he was able to live with it, was an incredible thing. And Streaker…well, there was no money behind him because we just didn’t have it to put there. We are one of the few programs that grew penny by penny in the beginning, and we managed to put it all together to build something really special.

“What this stallion has done for us — how he has provided for us and allowed us to work together as a family — it’s hard to put a number on the value of that. No matter how high his progeny earnings climb, his importance to this family can never be quantified by numbers alone.

“Streaker will be laid to rest at Fulton Performance Horses in South Dakota, where he will keep eternal watch over his band of broodmares, sons, and daughters — who will continue to influence the Western performance industry long after today.

“With love,

“Lisa, Jake and Laney, Jared, and John Lloyd Fulton.”

The red roan stallion was born February 4, 1999, sired by Streakin Six and out of Moon Fling by Fast Fling. He was bred by Ferman Mayo of Atoka, Oklahoma, and purchased by the Fultons in 2003.

According to QData, Streaker has sired 2,041 foals and the earners of $10.5 million. Barrel-racing earnings account for $10.1 million of that, with progeny roping earnings coming in at more than $335,000. His foals have earned four AQHA world championships and three reserve world championships.

He was a top sire of barrel futurity and derby horses, in addition to having several Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifiers, including Fame Fling N Bling ($779,964), A Streak Of Rita and Streakin Easy April. He ended 2022 being EquiStat’s sixth leading barrel sire of all ages, all divisions, and the fifth leading maternal grandsire of barrel horses.

–AQHA