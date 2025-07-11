A YELLOW FEATHER: Days of ’76 to include campaign to “pick up” those with depression, substance abuse

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

A yellow feather in a hatband signifies someone who is willing to listen and help, “picking up” someone struggling with depression or substance abuse. Photo courtesy Joyce Glynn. yellow-feather-2-courtesy-joyce-glynn

Yellow feathers will be handed out at the Days of ’76 rodeo, as part of the Pickup Man Yellow Feather Campaign, a fight for mental health and against substance abuse. Photo courtesy Kristen Schurr. 2-pickup-man-by-kristen-schurr

Deadwood, S.D. (July 7, 2025) –The yellow feathers stuck in hatbands at the Days of ’76 rodeo have a meaning.

They’re part of the fight for mental health and against substance abuse, as part of the Pickup Man Yellow Feather Campaign.

The campaign is the brainchild of Joyce Glynn, a White River, S.D. mother who lost her son, Michael, to an underage drunk driving car accident the morning after his high school graduation in 2006.

The year after Michael, a bull rider, died, Joyce and Roger’s younger son, Matt, was set to graduate. The family, wanting to do something positive, formed the Michael Glynn Memorial Coalition, to provide an alcohol-free party for the kids.

Since then, the Coalition has evolved beyond alcohol and added drug usage and behavioral health, including depression.

Glynn, who is a trained mental health first aid instructor, says that alcohol and drug usage often is tied to mental health.

“When you talk to people, you find that their reason to use alcohol or drugs oftentimes comes back to mental health,” she said. “Something traumatic has happened in their life, or with youth, it can be growing pains and kids wanting to experiment.”

Pickup men are the perfect symbol for the Yellow Feather campaign, Glynn said.

“They are the ones in the arena helping. It’s the pickup men who go in during the bareback riding and saddle bronc riding and make sure the cowboy is safe and gets out of the arena safely. That’s their job,” she said.

Wearing the yellow feather is a way to signal that you are willing to help someone who may need it.

“You can show you are willing to listen and help by wearing a yellow feather,” Glynn said. “You can be a pickup man yourself, outside the arena. You can help “pick up” someone who is struggling with depression or thoughts of suicide and steer them towards professional help. Be the person to listen to them, talk to them, help them and get help.”

Last year yellow feathers were handed out at South Dakota Rodeo Association (SDRA) rodeos and other events. This year, Glynn will have them at SDRA rodeos and youth events as well, including the South Dakota State High School Finals Rodeo, the South Dakota 4-H Finals Rodeo, jackpots, tribal fairs and rodeos.

Ag people and Native Americans are hit hard by depression and suicide, she said.

“The demographic of people in South Dakota and rural states with the highest rate of suicide are people in agriculture and Native Americans. It hits these people.”

Resources are available to help people and kids understand the importance of not drinking alcohol or using drugs, she said, and for recognizing the signs of someone who might be experiencing depression or thoughts of suicide.

She knows she may never know if a yellow feather has saved someone’s life.

If one life is saved, “it’s totally worth it,” she said. “And we may never know, but that’s OK.”

This year’s Days of ’76 is July 20-26. Rodeo performances will be held July 22-26 beginning at 7 pm nightly. Steer roping slack is July 20 at 9 am. WPRA barrel racing and breakaway slack is July 21 at 9 am. Admittance to slack events is free.

The Days of ’76 parades are July 25-26 at 1:30 pm both days.

Tickets range in price from $10-$100 and can be purchased online at Daysof76.com and at the gate. For more information, visit the website.