TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant



Date of Sale: April 6, 2023



Location: Bassett, NE



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

38 Fall Bulls Avg. $6,921

114 Yrlg. Bulls Avg. $6,800

152 Total registered Bulls Avg. $6,830

10 Elite Angus Heifers Avg. $6,875

40 hd. Of Commercial Heifers Avg. $1,709

162 Total Reported Sale Avg. $6,833







A windy but sunny day for A&B Cattle 33rd Annual Sale. From the high quality bulls to the elite females offered from the Sawyer family, the cattle had tons of quality for the offering. A great crowd showed up to bid and buy that day.



Top Sellers:



Lot 18 A&B Legacy 2254 Reg No.20531206 BD: 02/15/22 Sired by EZAR Gold Rush 6001 Sold for $40,000 to Bob McConville – Indianola, NE.



Lot 34 A&B Salvation 2294 TMR Reg No. 20534287 BD: 2/19/22 Sired by SG Salvation Sold for $17,000 to Luling Foundation – Luling, TX.



Lot 42 A&B Commodore 2140 Reg No. 20531171 BD: 2/07/22 Sired by Kessler Commodore 6516 Sold for $16,000 to Larry & Donita Boska – Spencer, NE.



Lot 160 A&B Tahoe 1608 Reg No. 20598192 BD: 8/25/21 Sired by Tehama Tahoe B767 Sold for $13,500 to Cover Ranches – Ashby, NE.



Lot 139 A&B Stock Fund 1638 Reg No. 20429659 BD: 8/29/21 Sired by EXAR Stock Fund 9097B Sold for $12,500 to Cover Ranches – Ashby, NE.





Top Selling Females:



Lot 175 A&B Queen 2005 Reg No. 20533974 BD: 1/20/22 Sired by Kessler Commodore 6516 Sold for $12,000 to Lindskov LT Ranch – Isabel, SD.



Lot 183 A&B Pride 2190 Reg No. 20552168 BD: 2/11/22 Sired by Musgrave 316 Exclusive Sold for $9,500 to Lindskov LT Ranch – Isabel, SD.



Adam Sawyer visiting out in the pens sale morning.

SRABPens