Aberdeen Show

Judge: Clint Rusk

Aberdeen Full Blood Grand Champion Female

Animal: MCR Pocket Change

Sire: MCR Making Money

Exhibitor: Muddy Creek Ranch

Hometown: Wilsall, MT

Aberdeen Full Blood Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: TL True Vista

Sire: ICU Money Train

Exhibitor: Rick Dodd

Hometown: Monroe, WA

Aberdeen Full Blood Grand Champion Male

Animal: AVR Dominator

Sire: Ardrossan Orient

Exhibitor: Ellen Archer

Hometown: Archer Valley Ranch

Aberdeen Full Blood Reserve Grand Champion Male

Animal: MCR Black Gold

Sire: MCR Reloaded

Exhibitor: Ellen Archer

Hometown: Priest River, ID

Aberdeen Full Blood Grand Champion Cow/Calf Pair

Animal: MCR She's A Lady

Sire: SC Gus S10 102H

Exhibitor: Muddy Creek Ranch

Hometown: Wilsall, MT

Aberdeen Full Blood Reserve Grand Champion Cow/Calf Pair

Animal: ILC Money Penny

Sire: MCR Making Money

Exhibitor: Snowy Mountain

Hometown: Lewiston, MT

Aberdeen Moderator Grand Champion Female

Animal: FD Miss Jalyn

Sire: Tl Julius

Exhibitor: 4D Land and Cattle

Hometown: Athol, ID

Aberdeen Moderator Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: ILC Chequita Rose

Sire: ILC Locomotive

Exhibitor: Idaho Livestock

Hometown:Hayden, ID

Aberdeen Moderator Grand Champion Male

Animal: Bar N Rancher

Sire: MRG Peter

Exhibitor: Alexa Hagans

Hometown: Elizabeth, CO

Aberdeen Moderator Reserve Grand Champion Male

Animal: SAG 1F Ferdinand

Sire: MRG Peter

Exhibitor: G Squared Livestock

Hometown: Calhan, CO

Aberdeen Moderator Grand Champion Cow/Calf

Animal: ILC Sassy Girl

Sire: FT Big John

Exhibitor: Idaho Livestock

Hometown: Hayden, ID

Aberdeen Moderator Reserve Grand Champion Cow/Calf

Animal: MCR Because I Said So

Sire: MCR Enough Said

Exhibitor: Muddy Creek Ranch

Hometown: Wilsall, MT

–The NILE