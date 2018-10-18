Aberdeen Show
October 18, 2018
Judge: Clint Rusk
Aberdeen Full Blood Grand Champion Female
Animal: MCR Pocket Change
Sire: MCR Making Money
Exhibitor: Muddy Creek Ranch
Hometown: Wilsall, MT
Recommended Stories For You
Aberdeen Full Blood Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: TL True Vista
Sire: ICU Money Train
Exhibitor: Rick Dodd
Hometown: Monroe, WA
Aberdeen Full Blood Grand Champion Male
Animal: AVR Dominator
Sire: Ardrossan Orient
Exhibitor: Ellen Archer
Hometown: Archer Valley Ranch
Aberdeen Full Blood Reserve Grand Champion Male
Animal: MCR Black Gold
Sire: MCR Reloaded
Exhibitor: Ellen Archer
Hometown: Priest River, ID
Aberdeen Full Blood Grand Champion Cow/Calf Pair
Animal: MCR She's A Lady
Sire: SC Gus S10 102H
Exhibitor: Muddy Creek Ranch
Hometown: Wilsall, MT
Aberdeen Full Blood Reserve Grand Champion Cow/Calf Pair
Animal: ILC Money Penny
Sire: MCR Making Money
Exhibitor: Snowy Mountain
Hometown: Lewiston, MT
Aberdeen Moderator Grand Champion Female
Animal: FD Miss Jalyn
Sire: Tl Julius
Exhibitor: 4D Land and Cattle
Hometown: Athol, ID
Aberdeen Moderator Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: ILC Chequita Rose
Sire: ILC Locomotive
Exhibitor: Idaho Livestock
Hometown:Hayden, ID
Aberdeen Moderator Grand Champion Male
Animal: Bar N Rancher
Sire: MRG Peter
Exhibitor: Alexa Hagans
Hometown: Elizabeth, CO
Aberdeen Moderator Reserve Grand Champion Male
Animal: SAG 1F Ferdinand
Sire: MRG Peter
Exhibitor: G Squared Livestock
Hometown: Calhan, CO
Aberdeen Moderator Grand Champion Cow/Calf
Animal: ILC Sassy Girl
Sire: FT Big John
Exhibitor: Idaho Livestock
Hometown: Hayden, ID
Aberdeen Moderator Reserve Grand Champion Cow/Calf
Animal: MCR Because I Said So
Sire: MCR Enough Said
Exhibitor: Muddy Creek Ranch
Hometown: Wilsall, MT
–The NILE