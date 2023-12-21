ABOVE AVERAGE: Montana’s Meged, South Dakota’s Lockhart, finish as NFR champs; area contestants do well

Tie-down roper Haven Meged and barrel racer Lisa Lockhart aren’t average, they’re above average.

The rodeo contestants, Meged from Miles City, Mont., and Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., both won the average, the fastest combined times in their respective events, at the 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Meged, age 25, came into the Finals in third place, about $85,000 behind Riley Webb, who won the 2023 world title. He was able to narrow the gap to $40,000, winning $216,000 at the Finals, with a total time of 77.4 on ten runs.

His intentions were for a gold buckle. “I wasn’t roping for an average title,” he said. “I was roping for a world title.” Competing for the average isn’t Meged’s strategy. “I didn’t even worry about the average till the last night (Dec. 16). I was trying to rope them as fast as possible, because I know if you play it too safe, you won’t win much money.”

He gave kudos to Webb for his excellent roping. “Riley just never stubbed his toe. He roped sharp all week and it was hard to play catch up.”

Not only did Meged win the average, but he is reserve world champion and set a new arena record, making a 6.4 second run in round seven.

And not only was he successful, but he did it on a six-year-old horse that had never competed in an indoor building.

Haven Meged placed in eight of ten rounds to win the average at the Wrangler NFR, with a time of 77.4 seconds on ten runs.

Lil Punch, a sorrel gelding, belongs to Meged’s wife Shelby, who breakaway ropes on him, and on whom she won Salinas, Calif. in July of 2021.

The National Finals “was honestly the horse’s first real big outing,” Meged said. “He had been to Nampa (Idaho) and a couple little jackpots, but never (indoor rodeos like) Denver, Houston, Ft. Worth, or San Antonio, never those loud setups.”

Meged switched from his horse Smoke to Lil Punch after round one, because he felt Smoke wasn’t as sharp as he needed. “I knew I couldn’t afford any mess-ups,” he said. “It felt like I gave the first round away a little bit.”

The Meged household has a second gold buckle, this one won by Shelby Boisjoli Meged, who is the 2023 WPRA Breakaway World Champion.

The 25 year old cowgirl placed in six of ten rounds at the National Finals Breakaway Roping (NFBR) and won over $31,000 at the finals.

It still hasn’t sunk in yet, she said. “I’m still not able to make a social media post because it’s really, really hard to put into words.”

She was aboard her horse No Wimpy Turns “Onna,” a two-time Breakaway Nutrena Horse of the Year (2023, 2021).

The sorrel mare “is honestly a winner,” Shelby said. “She thrives in pressure situations. I feel like she knows when it’s important. When the stakes are high is when she really shows out and does good.”

The NFBR was held Dec. 5-6, with five rounds each day, so it was over by the time the Wrangler NFR started Dec. 8-16.

That was a good schedule for the Megeds.

“It was actually nice that we got to be done,” Shelby said, of the breakaway championship. “Haven could help me, and then when it was his time, I could help him and he could focus on himself. It’s important to both of us and we want to be there for each other.”

Some Wrangler NFR contestants have someone else do their horse chores, but the Megeds do their own.

“We definitely did all of our own chores,” Shelby said. “We like to do it ourselves so we can lay hands on our horses every day and look at them and see how they’re feeling.”

A native of Alberta, Canada, she married Haven in May of this year.

World champion Shelby Boisjoli Meged won the breakaway roping at the National Finals Breakaway Roping this month. The Canadian native is married to tie-down roper and Montanan Haven Meged.

Fan favorite Lisa Lockhart won the reserve world champion title and the average title at this year’s Finals, with a time of 137.18 seconds on ten runs.

She was the only barrel racer who didn’t hit a barrel at this year’s NFR.

Going into the final round, Lockhart was fourth in the average. But when the three women ahead of her each tipped a barrel, she won the average (and the round.)

She didn’t realize she’d won it till her husband Grady told her. “I was leaving the tent, leading Levee, and Grady grabbed my coat and said, ‘Brittany (Pozzi Tonozzi) and Jordon (Briggs) hit barrels. You’ve got to take a victory lap.’ It hit me like a wall and I started crying.” (She had watched Kassie Mowry’s run and knew Mowry hit a barrel.)

This is the third average title for Lockhart (2014, 2016 and 2023) and the third reserve world title (2014-15, 2023). But it’s still as fun as the first time she came to Las Vegas, in 2007.

Lockhart waves at the crowd following as she takes a victory lap following her win in round three of the Wrangler NFR.

“Without a doubt, it’s just as fun,” she said. “There were definitely some surprises this year, which makes it twice as sweet, whether it be the average or the reserve (championships), things that aren’t expected. We had a successful ten days, and that alone is great. You try to win something every day, and we accomplished that, and that in itself is enough.”

She was aboard her faithful mount, Promise Me Fame Guys “Levee,” the seven-year-old gelding she rode for all of last year’s Wrangler NFR as well.

“He’s a little jewel,” she said. “His strong point is consistency and trying to be very correct is to the forefront of our game plan, every time we go. His style allows him to be very correct in what he does and to handle all types of ground conditions.”

Lockhart won money in seven of the ten rounds, not placing in rounds one, five and six.

“In the first round I was really slow, and I was like, ‘oh boy.’ But Grady said, don’t worry. We’ve been here enough times that we don’t push the panic button.”

Times got faster in the middle rounds, and Lockhart “made jockey errors because I was trying to go so fast. You have to just remember to do what you know to do, and do it how you’ve done, to be successful. I regrouped, focused on doing our job, and not to override my horse. Smooth is fast.”

She didn’t anticipate the average win. “You never give up to the very end because it’s not over until it’s over. Circumstances like that show it, and it’s crazy. It was very unexpected for sure.”

While in Las Vegas at the Wrangler NFR, she became the highest all-time WPRA career earner with $3,408,613.

Another barrel racing fan favorite, Jessica Routier, finished the rodeo season in ninth place in the world.

The Buffalo, S.D. cowgirl placed in six rounds and finished sixth in the average, with a season total of $194,842 in earnings.

Jessica Routier competed at her sixth Wrangler NFR this month, finishing ninth in the world.

She was aboard the same horse she’s taken to all six of the Wrangler NFRs she has qualified for: Fiery Miss West, “Missy,” who is consistent, she said.

“She literally ran the same pattern every round,” Routier said, “which I don’t know why I’d expect any different from her.”

Because of the shooting incident at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas on Dec. 6, the first round of the rodeo was moved from the evening of Dec. 7 to 10 am on Dec. 13.

Wrangler NFR contestants were on horseback outside the Thomas and Mack Arena when the shooting happened, and were on lockdown while police searched and investigated.

“We were waiting for grand entry rehearsal to start,” Routier said. Over the intercom system, everyone was asked to get inside the building, where they waited. No announcement was made to them regarding the situation; they learned of it from family and friends texting or calling them from outside the arena.

“It was kind of creepy,” Routier said. “You could hear helicopters flying over and sirens.”

The building was cleared within a few hours, and it took another half-hour before the streets were opened. Traffic was heavy, Routier said, and what was a normal ten minute drive to her lodging took 45 minutes.

“It was a crazy, crazy experience, awful because of the circumstances.”

While at the Wrangler NFR, Routier’s horse Missy won $1 million as of Dec. 13, with nearly all of that money won with Routier.

“The one thing I think is really cool is that of that entire million dollars, I’ve been the one to win it on her, except for about $200 and that was my best friend Ashley who ran her when I was pregnant with Charlie” (she and husband Riley’s youngest child.)

Missy was also awarded the WPRA’s Horse with the Most Heart, an award voted on by the top fifteen barrel racers in the world. The horse is owned by Gary Westergren, Westergren Quarter Horses, Lincoln, Neb.

“We’ve been a lot of miles together.”

Other area contestants placed as follows: bareback riders Keenan Hayes, Hayden, Colo., world champion; Cole Reiner, Buffalo, Wyo. seventh place; Richmond Champion, Stevensville, Mont. fifteenth place. Saddle bronc riders Sage Newman, Melston, Mont. second place; Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. fourth; Tanner Butner, Daniel, Wyo. ninth place; Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. twelfth. Steer wrestlers Bridger Anderson, Carrington, N.D. seventh; Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. eleventh. Team roper Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D. ninth. Breakaway ropers Joey Williams, Volborg, Mont. sixth; Ricky Fanning, Spearfish, S.D. fourteenth; Erin Johnson, Fowler, Colo. fifteenth.