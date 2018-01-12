ABS, LIC announces exclusive distribution agreement

MADISON, WI, U.S.A. — ABS Global Inc. (ABS), a division of Genus plc (GNS:LSE), a global pioneer in animal genetics, today announces an exclusive distribution agreement with New Zealand farmer-owned cooperative, Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC), the worldwide provider of elite pasture-based dairy genetics. ABS will now supply and market these grassland genetics in the United States starting in January 2018.

Nate Zwald, ABS COO comments, "The addition of LIC's pasture-based genetics to ABS adds to our industry-leading position with our Holstein, Jersey and HYVIG programs, and shows our commitment to delivering the type of animals that our clients desire. We are excited about the new herds that our agreement with LIC and their product lineup attracts, and are looking forward to servicing them through the familiar LIC representation, and the broader ABS team."

"ABS has shown a long history of commitment to the success of dairy producers, and make for a logical partner for LIC because of their extensive marketing network throughout the U.S., and our mutual desire to help producers define their genetic goals and make genetic progress toward those goals," said Trina Dunning, LIC International Manager.

LIC's current representative in the United States, Wayne Meyers will continue to service U.S. customers through ABS. "Wayne Meyers and LIC have helped their customers reach their goals for years through their genetics and solutions, which aligns with our goals at ABS to help our customers profit from genetic progress through our commitments to technology and genetic selection," said Andy Zich, North American Marketing and Communications Manager for ABS.

Herds utilizing pasture-based dairy genetics or considering using the program can now look to ABS as the source in the United States. Contact Wayne Meyers at 810-531-3125 or wayne.meyers@lic.co.nz for more information about LIC genetics.

–ABS