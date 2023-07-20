Accelerated hunter education course scheduled in Billings

Alternative format will involve live-fire field day, hands-on classroom lessons

BILLINGS – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has scheduled an accelerated hunter education course for Aug. 3-5 at the FWP office in Billings and live fire field day at the Billings Rod and Gun Club. This course will have an alternative format to the traditional week-long course and focus more on hands-on experiences. Students will have the opportunity to shoot multiple types of firearms at no cost during field day. Participation is limited to 35 students on a first-come, first-served basis and students must register online. Registration will close on Wednesday, July 26.

This specific course will only be open to students aged 12 years and older, or students that will turn 12 by Jan. 16, 2024, because of the live-fire exercises during field day. Course manuals must be picked up at the FWP regional office in Billings, located at 2300 Lake Elmo Dr., during regular business hours. Students must study manuals prior to the first day of the course to prepare for the Friday night written test. A score of at least 85 percent on the written test is required to participate in the field day.

The class will run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug, 3, and Friday, Aug. 4, with a field day Saturday, Aug. 5, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Class on Thursday and Friday will be held at the FWP regional office in Billings. The Saturday field course will be held at the Billings Rod and Gun Club, located at 2931 Rod and Gun Club Road.

Hunter education classes are taught by volunteer instructors and are free of charge. To receive certification, attendance is required at all classes and the field course.

For more details and to register for this or other courses, please visit: https://fwp.mt.gov/hunt/education/hunter .

–Montana Fish Wildlife, Parks