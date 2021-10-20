Achievements on Display at the South Dakota State Fair

Huron, SD – The South Dakota State Fair, held September 2 – September 6, 2021, continued to be a place for friends and family to come together, make memories, and celebrate the achievements of South Dakotans.

More than 1,800 competitive exhibitors participated in various open class livestock and non-livestock competitions, entering more than 9,500 exhibits. There were 5,470 education entries on display in the Arts & Education Building and 4-H display exhibits, livestock exhibits, and youth in action entries totaled more than 8,200. In FFA, 360 exhibitors showcased just over 975 entries.

Four hundred students and teachers took part in the SD’s Largest Classroom on Thursday, September 2, and Friday, September 3, despite the inclement weather on Thursday.

The 2021 fair also marked the beginning of a historic transition for livestock at the South Dakota State Fair to the DEX: Dakota Events CompleX with a groundbreaking ceremony held on Thursday, September 2. The DEX is the new multipurpose livestock and equestrian facility being built to replace the Open Class Beef Complex that was destroyed by fire last year. The DEX will be up and running in time for the 2023 State Fair.

Fairgoer spending on goods, beverage, specialty concessions, and carnival rides totaled more than $2.5 million. The South Dakota State Fair hosted just shy of 2,000 campers over the course of the fair. Gate attendance was 181,459.

For information about the South Dakota State Fair, contact the Fair office at 800-529-0900, visit http://www.sdstatefair.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

–State of South Dakota