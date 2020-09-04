Additional CFAP Payments to be Announced Next Week

A second round of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments is on the horizon according to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

The secretary said Thursday while touring farm damage in Iowa that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will release rules for the second round of CFAP payments next week, according to a story from Agri-Pulse. The payments are designed to offset losses from April 15 through the end of the year and will go to the same commodities that received aid in the first round of CFAP payments.

The American Sheep Industry Association met with USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey recently to address the sheep industry’s continuing need for support as it applies to both wool and lamb. ASI has continued to inform USDA of industry losses in anticipation of a second round of CFAP payments.

–ASI