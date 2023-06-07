AEI report analyzes Colorado River water flow to farms

Reduced water flow from the Colorado River to farms will likely lead farmers in California and other western states to reduce their production of cash crops, including fruit, lettuce, and tree nuts, potentially increasing those commodities’ market prices, Stephanie Mercier, a senior policy adviser at the Farm Journal Foundation who was a chief agricultural economist for the Senate Agriculture Committee Democrats, and Bengt “Skip” Hyberg, a former USDA Farm Service Agency economist and scientist, write in a report published by the American Enterprise Institute.