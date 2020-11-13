AFBF President Zippy Duvall to Attend SDFB Convention

Highlights: American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) President Zippy Duvall will be the keynote banquet speaker at the South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) Annual Convention in Rapid City on Nov. 21. In addition to Duvall, members will gather to decide policy priorities, hear important updates on issues facing agriculture and learn from thought-leading speakers in the agriculture industry.

Forward Together is the theme for the annual convention.

Abbreviated Schedule of Events: (A complete schedule can be found at http://www.sdfbf.org)

Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020

7:30 a.m. – Legislative Breakfast – Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

South Dakota Legislators are invited to join SDFB members to hear comments from South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson, followed by a panel discussion on Property Taxes.

Property Tax Panelists include: Lesley Coyle, Dept. of Revenue

Rep. Kirk Chaffee

Michael Held, SDFB Lobbyist

9:30 a.m. – Legal Issues Affecting Agriculture – Rushmore Hall D – Civic Center

Todd J Janzen, Janzen Ag Law will present a session titled, “Consumers Become the New Regulators”

1:30 p.m. – The Beef Industry & Covid – What’s Next? – Rushmore Hall D – Civic Center

Corbitt Wall, Feeder Flash

Kathryn Miller, Rancher / Owner IMB Cattle Company

6:30 p.m. – Formal Ranchers Celebration Social & Banquet – LaCroix Hall – Civic Center

Keynote Speaker: President Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau Federation