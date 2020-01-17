Ag agencies highlight accomplishments in 2019

In a little-noticed series of news releases and blogs in December, Agriculture agencies listed their accomplishments for 2019.

While these publications might be considered brag books, they are interesting for what they choose to highlight and not mention. There did not appear to be any pattern to the agencies’ reports. Some issued press releases, others blogs, others nothing. Some were issued at the undersecretary level, others at the level of the individual agencies.

The Economic Research Service, most of whose positions were moved to Kansas City, does not appear to have put out a highlights notice.

–The Hagstrom Report