‘Ag Books for Kids’ winners are announced

"Sharing our stories as farmers and ranchers is more important in today's day and age than ever," said Raenell Taylor, Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation (WyFB) Young Farmer & Rancher (YF&R) Promotions Sub-Committee Chair. "The "Ag Books for Kids" program gives us an opportunity to make a difference for agriculture in Wyoming."

Students from across Wyoming learned more about agriculture again this year and were recently recognized for their participation in the 2018 WyFB YF&R "Ag Books for Kids" contests. The 2018 contests included: Coloring Contest for kindergarten and first grade; Poster Contest for second and third graders; and a Creative Writing Contest for fourth and fifth graders.

This year county Farm Bureaus across the state donated 678 "Ranching…It's All About Family" books by Sheridan and Rianna Chaney to Wyoming elementary schools as part of the WyFB Young Farmer & Rancher Committee "Ag Books for Kids" project. The students then had the opportunity to participate in a contest to show what they learned about agriculture.

The state winners in each of the three contests all received a $50 gift card from the Wyoming Farm Bureau and an agriculture book titled "Ranching…It's All About Family." The book was signed by the Honorable Governor Matt Mead. The state runner-ups in each of the contests received a $25 gift card from the Wyoming Farm Bureau and an agriculture book.

Coloring Contest

Uinta County first grader Dawson Hutchings was the state winner of the coloring contest. Hutchings is a first grader at Mountain View Elementary School and his teacher is Jenilee Schwartz.

Lilliann Otto, of Big Horn County, was the state runner-up. She is a first grader at Laura Irwin Elementary in Basin. Her teachers are Mrs. Morton and Mr. Mayes.

Poster Contest

Packard Carson, of Goshen County, won the state poster contest. Carson is in Miss Eisenbarth's 3rd grade class at LaGrange Elementary.

The state runner-up was Dylan Chamley, a second grader from Fremont County. Chamley's teacher is Janet Lee at Dubois Elementary.

Creative Writing Contest

Crook County fourth grader Jaylin Mills won the creative writing contest. Mills is a student at Sundance Elementary School.

Angel Villegas, of Crook County, was the state runner-up.

"Educating elementary students about agriculture is key to our future in agriculture," Taylor concluded. "It is very rewarding each year to see the elementary students improve upon the knowledge they are learning about agriculture while also helping them to put a face with farmers and ranchers."

In its fourteenth year, the "Ag Books for Kids" program is a project of the WyFB Young Farmer & Rancher Committee. The grassroots efforts of the county Farm Bureaus who donate the books and help educate about agriculture contributes greatly to the program's success. Throughout the years, nearly 7,300 books have been donated to elementary schools by the county Farm Bureaus. The program's purpose is to educate children about agriculture and its importance to us all.

–Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation